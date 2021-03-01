‘The Crown,’ ‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ Get Golden Globes Boost

The “Schitt’s Creek” victory tour continued on Sunday night time on the Golden Globes — however up-and-comer “Ted Lasso” additionally bought its first style of what is going to probably be many awards this 12 months.

The largest winner of this 12 months’s Golden Globes needed to be Netflix, in fact, because the streamer’s “The Crown” gained finest drama and 4 awards general — probably the most of any program — whereas “The Queen’s Gambit” landed restricted sequence honors (and a restricted actress win for star Anya Taylor-Pleasure).

That helps proceed to propel “The Crown” and “The Queen’s Gambit” as frontrunners for this 12 months’s Emmy Awards, regardless that each sequence launched within the fall — which could really feel like a lifetime in the past as campaigning will get underway.

The HFPA’s love for “The Crown” was anticipated, because the present had beforehand gained the very best drama Globe in 2017. It picked up one other one this 12 months because of a buzzy Season 4, because the present turned its consideration to the extra modern story of Prince Charles and Princess Diana, in addition to the battle between Queen Elizabeth II and Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

The eye on the Charles and Diana story led to an enormous win by newcomer Emma Corrin, who picked up the very best drama actress Globe for taking part in Princess Diana, and drama actor winner Josh O’Connor (as Prince Charles). O’Connor was a little bit of a shock over “Ozark” star Jason Bateman, whereas Corrin managed to prevail over co-star and awards favourite Olivia Colman, who gained final 12 months as Queen Elizabeth II and till Sunday night time had gained a Globe each time she was nominated.

Rounding out “The Crown” kudos, Gillian Anderson gained, as anticipated, for taking part in the prime minister nicknamed the “Iron Girl.”

As for “The Queen’s Gambit,” Taylor-Pleasure beat out a aggressive area that included Nicole Kidman (“The Undoing”), Shira Haas (“Unorthodox”), Cate Blanchett (“Mrs. America”) and Daisy Edgar-Jones (“Regular Folks”). The present itself additionally gained in a restricted sequence/anthology/TV film class that featured “The Undoing,” “Small Axe,” “Unorthodox” and “Regular Folks.”

Maybe as a nod for a way elevated the restricted sequence area has develop into, it was the ultimate TV award of the night time. The restricted sequence race is predicted to be probably the most crowded — and best — within the Emmys this 12 months as properly. The HFPA now turns into the primary main awards present to acknowledge “The Queen’s Gambit,” a present that was initially seen as a tricky promote due to its setting on this planet of aggressive chess — however grew to become heralded for the story of a younger lady who perseveres whereas coping with trauma, dependancy and a society attempting to outline her.

On the comedy facet, we had gone a bit on a limb and predicted that the Hollywood International Press Affiliation can be desirous to be first main awards present out of the gate to offer Apple TV Plus’ “Ted Lasso” an award for finest comedy. They didn’t try this — though they did award sequence star and co-creator Jason Sudeikis the win for comedy actor.

Beneath the banner of feel-good comedy in these unsure instances, “Schitt’s Creek” ended its six-season run with a Golden Globe for finest comedy or musical, on the heels of its Emmy sweep in September. The HFPA had by no means even nominated “Schitt’s Creek” or any of its stars till this 12 months, and now that the present is over, this was the final likelihood to rectify that.

“Schitt’s Creek” didn’t dominate on Sunday night time the way in which it did on the Emmys, however it did earn Catherine O’Hara her first-ever Golden Globe, profitable for finest actress in a TV sequence (musical or comedy) over Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”), Elle Fanning (“The Nice”), Jane Levy (“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”) and Lily Collins (“Emily in Paris”). It was the primary time any of them (besides Collins) had even been nominated for a Globe.

Sudeikis broke by within the comedy or musical actor class, denying “Schitt’s Creek” star Eugene Levy his first Globe (however he can take solace in his Emmy). Apple TV Plus didn’t get its sequence win, however the Sudeikis victory was nonetheless candy for the new-ish streamer, and units the stage for an Emmy season the place “Schitt’s Creek” is out of the image. Viewers are nonetheless discovering and falling in love with “Ted Lasso,” and manufacturing is underway on Season 2 — which implies “Ted Lasso” might very properly be a contender once more subsequent 12 months on the Globes.

The TV supporting position classes proceed to confuse, with its hodgepodge of drama, comedy, restricted sequence and TV films. Comedy often doesn’t win right here, which made it an uphill battle for “Schitt’s Creek” stars Dan Levy and Annie Murphy. As a substitute, Anderson landed the supporting actress win for “The Crown,” whereas HFPA voters acknowledged John Boyega, the critically acclaimed star of the “Pink, White and Blue” installment of Steve McQueen’s deeply private “Small Axe,” for supporting actor. That’s a pleasant increase for Amazon Prime Video and “Small Axe,” which is able to compete within the restricted sequence class on the Emmys, the place anthologies will now compete beginning this 12 months.