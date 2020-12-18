‘The Crown’ Usurps ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ in Nielsen’s Streaming Top 10

“The Crown” and “The Queen’s Gambit” have been engaged in a proper outdated royal rumble in the viewership charts.

For the week of Nov. 16, the drama concerning the royal household simply checkmated Beth Harmon and co. for the primary time, rocketing into first place in Nielsen’s Top 10 SVOD packages checklist.

“The Crown” was watched for a complete of round 3.4 billion minutes that week throughout its 40 episodes (though presumably the overwhelming majority of these minutes have been spent on Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ tumultuous marriage in season 4), whereas “Queen’s Gambit” scored simply over 1 billion minutes of viewing time.

Anya-Taylor Pleasure’s implausible efficiency had helped maintain the chess sequence in the number one spot for a number of week straight.

The remainder of the highest 10 seems to be similar to the week prior, with the one new addition being “The Boss Child: Again in Enterprise” which plotted its method in at quantity 9.

“Star Wars” spinoff sequence “The Mandalorian” stays the one non-Netflix providing in the checklist, falling one spot from final week to 3rd.

Nielsen’s rating relies on the quantity of minutes customers who’ve entry to platforms are streaming in the course of the week. It also needs to be famous that streamers like Netflix, Amazon and Disney Plus don’t launch their very own detailed streaming numbers and these are based mostly on Nielsen estimates. Nielsen components in the aforementioned trio plus Hulu into its high 10 streaming measurements.

Right here’s this week’s high 10 in full:

“The Crown” (Netflix) (40 episodes) – 3,358 (thousands and thousands)

“The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix) (7 episodes) – 1,092 minutes (thousands and thousands)

“The Workplace” (Netflix) (192 episodes) – 1,067 minutes (thousands and thousands)

“The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus) (12 episodes) – 939 minutes (thousands and thousands)

“Schitt’s Creek” (Netflix) (80 episodes) – 733 minutes (thousands and thousands)

“Gray’s Anatomy” (Netflix) (363 episodes) – 731 minutes (thousands and thousands)

“Nice British Baking Present” (Netflix) (64 episodes) – 645 minutes (thousands and thousands)

“Prison Minds” (Netflix) (277 episodes) – 560 minutes (thousands and thousands)

“The Boss Child: Again in Enterprise” (Netflix) (49 episodes) – 509 minutes (thousands and thousands)

“NCIS” (Netflix) (353 episodes) – 468 minutes (thousands and thousands)