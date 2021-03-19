The Crown Viewing Surged With Globes Wins, Harry and Meghan Interview

“The Crown” was already amongst Netflix’s most-viewed originals — and the current palace intrigue involving Meghan Markle and Prince Harry helped drive curiosity within the present in regards to the British royal household even greater amongst American audiences.

One other large issue fueling the current bump for “The Crown” was its win for greatest drama tv collection on the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards final month alongside Emma Corrin (who portrays Princess Diana) and Josh O’Connor (Prince Charles) successful the performing awards for a drama tv collection. Gillian Anderson (Margaret Thatcher) picked up the trophy for efficiency by an actress in a supporting position in a collection, restricted collection or movement image made for tv class. Olivia Coleman had acquired a Globes nomination for her portrayal of the Queen.

Oprah’s unique interview with Meghan and Harry, broadcast March 7 on CBS, drew greater than 21 million U.S. viewers by March 12, per Nielsen. Within the days main as much as the telecast, curiosity in “The Crown” surged, based on an evaluation by Reelgood, a platform that lets customers monitor streaming content material.

That peaked on March 1, the day after “The Crown’s” Globes wins and the day that CBS launched highlights of the Meghan-Harry interview, driving viewership of the present on Netflix to just about double the common day by day viewership within the previous weeks. Viewing additionally spiked the day of the CBS broadcast and two days later with the discharge of an announcement from Buckingham Palace on behalf of the Queen.

Right here’s the info from Reelgood, exhibiting the relative streaming exercise amongst Netflix U.S. subscribers from Feb. 1-March 17 from a baseline of common viewing in January 2021:



Supply: Reelgood

This previous week, “The Crown” ranked because the No. 9 most-watched present on Netflix throughout Reelgood’s roughly 2 million U.S. customers.

Netflix doesn’t launch common viewing metrics for its service. The firm does selectively tout viewership utilizing its personal proprietary metric (tallying the variety of accounts that watched a minimal of two minutes of a given title).

“The Crown” Season 4, which premiered Nov. 15, helped push complete viewers of the present to greater than 100 million since its preliminary launch, Netflix stated in January. The streamer stated extra member households opted to look at Season 4 throughout the first 28 days of launch than every of three prior seasons.

In the meantime, Prince Harry commented on “The Crown” in an interview that aired Feb. 25 on CBS’ “The Late Late Present With James Corden.”

“In fact it’s not strictly correct,” the Prince stated of the Netflix present on “The Late Late Present.” “It offers you a tough concept about what that way of life is, the pressures of placing responsibility and service above household and all the things else, what can come from that.” However, he added, “I’m far more comfy with ‘The Crown’ than I’m seeing the tales written about my household, my spouse or myself.” Requested who ought to play him within the collection, Prince Harry named “Billions” actor Damian Lewis.

Netflix’s “The Crown” interval drama follows the decades-long reign of Queen Elizabeth II beginning within the Forties. The streamer has stated “The Crown” will finish with Season 5, through which Imelda Staunton is ready to play the Queen and will take the present into the 2000s. Claire Foy performed Queen Elizabeth II throughout its first two seasons, incomes her each Golden Globe and Emmy Awards. “The Crown” received the Globes’ drama tv collection award 2017 for its first season.

Pictured above: Emma Corrin as Princess Diana in “The Crown” Season 4