‘The Crown’ Will Get a Sixth Season – Variety

Greater than 5 months after revealing “The Crown” will finish after season 5, Netflix has stated its hit present about Britain’s Royal Household will, the truth is, lengthen to a sixth season that can take the collection into the early 2000s.

The streaming big introduced the change of plans on Twitter on Thursday, highlighting that creator Peter Morgan needs to do justice to the “richness and complexity” of the story.

Netflix has underlined, nonetheless, that season six would be the present’s remaining run.

Author-creator Morgan stated, “As we began to debate the storylines for Collection 5, it quickly grew to become clear that with a purpose to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should always return to the unique plan and do six seasons. To be clear, Collection 6 won’t carry us any nearer to present-day — it’s going to merely allow us to cowl the identical interval in larger element.”

Information from the palace: we will affirm there shall be a sixth (and remaining) season of @TheCrownNetflix, along with the beforehand introduced 5! — Netflix UK & Eire (@NetflixUK) July 9, 2020

Produced by Sony-backed Left Financial institution Footage, the present wrapped taking pictures on season 4 — wherein Olivia Colman performs Queen Elizabeth II — in mid-March, simply forward of the U.Okay. being positioned in lockdown. It’s anticipated that season 4 will launch later this yr, and shall be Oscar winner Colman’s remaining flip as Queen.

Imelda Staunton will tackle these honors for season 5, and the “Vera Drake” star will now have two seasons taking part in the monarch versus only one. Final week, Netflix confirmed that Lesley Manville will play Princess Margaret.

Cindy Holland, VP of authentic content material at Netflix stated: “‘The Crown’ retains elevating the bar with every new season. We are able to’t watch for audiences to see the upcoming fourth season, and we’re proud to assist Peter’s imaginative and prescient and the exceptional solid and crew for a sixth and remaining season.”

The present’s about-face just isn’t altogether sudden. Netflix bosses have at all times been passionate about “The Crown” — chief content material officer Ted Sarandos boasted in January that 73 million households all over the world have made the present a part of the “international zeitgeist” — however its future has at all times rested with Morgan, who has, at instances, appeared fatigued by the prospect of constant the collection. It’s unclear whether or not his multi-year total deal on the streaming big for movie and TV initiatives, struck simply forward of “The Crown’s” season three premiere final yr, might have had any sway.

On Jan. 31, when Netflix introduced Staunton’s casting for a fifth and remaining season, Morgan stated, “Now that now we have begun work on the tales for season 5, it has grow to be clear to me that that is the right time and place to cease.” On the time, the present’s fifth season was set to see the Royal Household getting into the 21st century, however it seems producers will now merely add one other season’s price of tales into the timeline, maybe permitting for extra episodes targeted on Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor) and Princess Diana (Emma Corrin).