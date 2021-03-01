‘The Crown’ Wins Golden Globe for Best Drama Television Series

“The Crown,” Netflix’s sweeping interval drama about Queen Elizabeth’s II reign from the Forties to (to date) the early Nineteen Nineties, received for greatest drama tv collection on the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Teleconferencing their award acceptance was showrunner Peter Morgan, who thanked the forged and crew because the digicam lower away to leads and co-stars Gillian Anderson and Olivia Coleman’s listening on. “The Crown” beforehand received a Golden Globe in the identical class in 2017.

“The Crown” was nominated alongside HBO Max’s “Lovecraft Nation,” Disney Plus’ “The Mandalorian” and Netflix’s “Ozark” and “Ratched.” The present’s different wins and nominations for the evening included Josh O’Connor’s efficiency as Prince Charles, for which he received the most effective actor in a drama tv collection recognition, and Emma Corrin’s efficiency as Princess Diana, for which she received the most effective actress in a drama tv collection recognition. Corrin was within the working for the Golden Globe along with her fellow castmate Olivia Coleman, who had obtained the nod for her efficiency because the queen. Gillian Anderson’s embodiment of Margaret Thatcher obtained an award for the most effective efficiency by an actress in a supporting function in a collection, restricted collection or movement image made for tv class. Helena Bonham Carter’s supply of Princess Margaret was as much as obtain the identical award. She was nominated for the identical function and in the identical class final yr.

The historic collection from Sony-backed Left Financial institution Footage has confirmed standard amongst critics and audiences, at present holding a 91% common approval score on Rotten Tomatoes and scoring an 89% amongst viewers. Claire Foy performed Queen Elizabeth II throughout its first two seasons, incomes her each Golden Globe and Emmy Awards. “The Crown” will finish after season 5, during which Imelda Staunton is to play the British monarch and can take the present into the 2000s.

