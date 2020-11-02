The Crown’s Helena Bonham Carter reveals how she “relates” to Margaret

She’ll have performed Princess Margaret on The Crown for 2 seasons now when the brand new season airs on Netflix this month – and Helena Bonham Carter believes one of many causes she was picked to play this function was due to her comparable life experiences to the royal.

Again in 1978, Princess Margaret famously divorced her husband the Earl of Snowdon (Antony Armstrong-Jones), surprising the world. Royal marriages weren’t meant to finish in divorce.

Bonham Carter – who took over as Margaret from Vanessa Kirby in season three – suspects that The Crown’s creator Peter Morgan requested her to play Princess Margaret as a result of, identical to the princess, she had additionally gone via a public breakup.

In 2014, Carter break up from American filmmaker Tim Burton after 13 years collectively. The couple made six movies throughout the course of their relationship, and had two kids collectively, though they by no means formally married.

In an interview with The Guardian, Bonham Carter defined how the expertise helped her to “relate” to the royal – and steered that Peter Morgan, the creator and author of The Crown, requested her to play Margaret partly as a result of she had the private expertise of going via a very-public relationship break-up.

“It was one thing I might relate to, that vulnerability,” the actress stated. “It’s a horrible factor to be in public and going via a private fragmentation, and I’ve by no means been a pretender. The stiff higher lip, I discover boring.”

That signifies that Princess Margaret may have a considerably lowered presence within the new season – though Bonham Carter says she doesn’t thoughts “being marginalised” because it displays actuality of her character’s expertise.

“I really thought it was excellent, as a result of the issue with Margaret is she was marginalised. It was sufficient for me as a result of, no matter she does, she’s at all times so completely herself,” she stated.

The fourth season of The Crown ought to take us from 1979 up to about 1990, introducing viewers to Princess Diana, performed by Emma Corrin.

We’ll additionally meet Gillian Anderson’s Margaret Thatcher for the primary time, as “tensions come up between her and the Queen which solely develop worse as Thatcher leads the nation into the Falklands Struggle, producing battle throughout the Commonwealth.”

