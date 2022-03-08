People queue outside a pharmacy, as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, in central Kiev (Reuters)

When Russia began his attack on Ukraine, Andrii Scherba and Andrei Pogrebniak they were in Egypt participating in a fencing competition. From there they followed the news with concern and then agreed to refuse to fight against a Russian opponent if the fixture so decided, as it finally happened. The two of them and the rest of the team made the decision and instead of disputing the duel they chose to show a poster where they demanded peace. Ten days later, the fencers are in Kievone of the most dangerous areas on the planet, and from there they told how their situation is.

When participation ended Ukraine at Fencing World Cup 2022the team was divided among those who accepted asylum from countries like Poland and those who chose to return to Kiev to reunite with their families and help their compatriots. This was the case for Scherbawho in dialogue with Sportsmail gave details of what it is like to live in the midst of war.

“I wanted to join the army or the territorial defense unit, but they denied me. They told me that there were already enough people and that they were only looking for recruits with military experience. So now I’m a volunteer, I take medicine to the least accessible places and help with fundraising and equipment for the army”, he told in statements published by the British portal.

While his younger brother has taken up arms and spends his days at a checkpoint, he takes advantage of the pharmacy where his mother works to take as many medications as possible every morning and take them to areas that have become more isolated. “There is a serious shortage of medicines. It’s dangerous to deliver, there’s often an evacuation siren and you’re in the way and there’s no shelter nearby.”

The Ukrainian fencing team had called for a ceasefire during the Cairo 2022 World Cup

As enemy bombs explode closer and closer, Scherba assures that despite the desperation, the spirit of the Ukrainians remains strong: “I think that if the Russians attack the city, we will all participate in the defense, we will not abandon our city.” In this sense, he pointed out: “It is very painful to see families in train stations and airports trying to save their children and going abroad. Many people are scared and are not sure that tomorrow will come. But I want to tell you that when I got back home, I saw that our people believe in the army and in the president and they are not going to give up their country. Why should I leave it if it is our land, my homeland? Also, our people are so ready to fight.”

For his part, the fencer Andrei Pogrebniak obtained the necessary donations for set up a bakery that bakes 4,500 loaves a day. There were five huge ovens that he got, according to his posts on Facebook, through which he shows what he does with the money he gets for the solidarity of the rest of the world.

In this way, he and another group of people have set up an establishment that works from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. every day on the embankment next to the Dnieper River. There, any citizen can come and get a piece of bread: “’Come and get free bread, come, don’t be shy, everyone (needs) help!” Pogrebniak wrote on his social networks.

Regarding the inviasion to Ukraine, the Russian army announced this Monday morning the temporary suspension of attacks in some areas “for humanitarian purposes” and the opening of humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians from Kiev, Kharkivfrom the besieged port of Mariúpol and the town of Sumynear the Russian border.

