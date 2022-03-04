The cruel comment of the Puebla club with which he made fun of America

America is in last place in the table (Photo: REUTERS/Henry Romero)

Finished one more day of the tournament Shout Mexico Clausura 2022 and among the novelties of the MX League, there were some changes to the bottom of the leaderboard. The America club stayed in the last place of the championship because it only adds six points, which is why soccer fans talked about the issue and the crisis they are experiencing in Coapa.

One of the reactions on social networks that caused controversy was the publication of the club Puebla. Through his official Twitter account, The fringe he made fun of the situation they are going through The Eagles and took advantage of earthquake that surprised the country on the morning of this Thursday, March 3 to send a message to the azulcrema.

The club account asked America how they spent the magnitude 5.7 tremor from the position in which they are in the Shout Mexico 2022tweet that caused controversy.

“Did the shaking feel bad down there too, @ClubAmerica? Or was it just up here? #LaFranjaQueNosUne”.

The Twitter account of “La Franja” sent a message to America (Photo: Twitter/@BullyingFutbol)

The fans quickly reacted to the publication on social networks and added different likeshowever, the Puebla team deleted the message later, so it did not last long on the team’s profile. Nicholas Larcamon.

The way that Puebla made fun of the complicated stage they live The Eagles caused some fans to rescue the tweet and share the screenshot of that controversial message. Such was the case with the account. @BullyingFootball, which again brought up the mockery of Americanism. The profile accused of “censorship” the one that The fringe I have deleted the joke. “They censored my uncle @ClubPueblaMX STRENGTH!” wrote the soccer profile.

Some Twitter users started a debate about the possible reasons why the sweet potato growers they deleted the post. They recalled the event that was experienced with the chronicler of TUDN, Paco Villaand Santiago Baños, azulcrema sports manager, for the sports commentator’s criticism of the management of Baños.

Puebla fans interact with the club’s official account (Photo: Twitter/@FMF)

Later, Paco Villa and Enrique Dog Bermudez they had toe offer an apology for what they said on a sports program TUDN.

other fans more they were annoyed with how opportunistic the comment wasfirst for having resumed the natural phenomenon and second for taking advantage of the undefeated streak they have had since the championship began.

Until now, The fringe runs second in the standings with 19 points, before Day 8 they led the table by the victories they added. But the draw against Juarez took the first place from them.

America only adds six points in Clausura 2022 until the eighth day (Photo: EFE/ Luis Ramírez)

One of the usual dynamics of the account of Twitter of the Puebla club consists of sharing humorous content, the Community Manager of the team’s profile always tends to get on the trends of the day and look for a way to relate it to the club.

Another of his publications that caused controversy, and that even the Argentine coach himself had to intervene, was related to the performance shown by the scratched from Monterrey at Club World Cup.

For the Matchday 6 of the championship, the sweet potato growers they received scratched after his fifth place in the Mundialito. The Twitter account took advantage of this condition to make fun of the royals, an action that did not please Nicholas Larcamon.

Nicolás Larcamón was upset with the publications of the Puebla Twitter account (Photo: Courtesy / Puebla club)

At a press conference prior to the duel, the strategist rejected the taunt to the rival and asked for respect from Javier Aguirre’s team – who until then was the Monterrey coach -, for which he distanced himself from the messages he shared on Twitter.

“The publication made by the club does not represent me or the teambecause scratched He deserves all our respect because to play in the Club World Cup he had to win Concacaf”, stated Larcamón.

Nonetheless, the Twitter account did not issue any clarification and preferred to avoid the subject. As the days passed, he resumed his usual dynamic.

KEEP READING:

Why Alfredo Tena is Faitelson’s candidate to direct America

This is how Canelo Álvarez warmed up the fight against Golovkin

The crisis in America unleashed a new fight between Faitelson and “Donkey” Van Rankin