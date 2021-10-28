The cruel mockery against Mexico after the defeat with Ecuador

Mexico fell to Ecuador in a friendly match (Photo: Jim Dedmon / REUTERS)

Mexico’s membership of the Concacaf soccer region has been one of the most controversial issues and criticized by soccer fans of national teams based in Conmebol, due to the disparity in the level between teams. Even though the Tricolor did not use its starting players, various fans took advantage of Ecuador’s victory to exalt the sporting level in South America and they threw Gerardo Martino’s team.

Social networks were filled with mockery towards the Mexican National Team for the defeat of three goals to two on the field of Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. After 90 minutes the South Americans, who played the match with a second team, They managed to overcome the criticized national team and some fans assured that the selection of the Tata he would not be able to stand out in the soccer of his region.

“How bad are Mexicans and they say they can fight in Conmebol”, Mexico would be a shame in Conmebol “,” With this result it is confirmed that Mexico in Conmebol would fight with Venezuela to see who gives less pain “,” Mexico is without undoubtedly the best selection of Concacaf and could not against an Ecuador that is today in third place in the Conmebol qualifiers “and” They could not with the selection C of Ecuador with 14 debutants and only one training session “, were some of the comments on Twitter.

Mexican defender Osvaldo Rodríguez scored the partial tying goal with a remarkable execution (Photo: Jim Dedmon / REUTERS)

From the first attempts of the Argentine helmsman to form the team that made the trip to the United States, he ran into the refusal of different teams to lend to their players. As it was not a tournament organized by FIFA, the European clubs refused to allow their selected teams to make the trip to play the match. The same happened with the Club America and Monterrey, tables that did not yield to their players for the final of the Concachampions that they are about to play.

Thus, the place of references such as Andrés Guardado, Guillermo Ochoa, Henry Martin, Raúl Jiménez, Tecatito Crown and Chucky Lozano had to be filled by players with little experience in the senior team. Haret Ortega, Erik Lira, Santiago Giménez and Osvaldo Rodríguez made their debut against the also inexperienced Ecuadorian team that employed 14 debutantes. This situation generated criticism due to the level of competitiveness.

Nonetheless, Mexico looked like the favorite to win the match. In the most recent update of the ranking made by FIFA worldwide, the Tricolor figured as the ninth power of the world, while Ecuador ranked 55th and as the second worst squad in its region, only above the Bolivian team.

David Faitelson spoke out against carrying out the match (Photo: Instagram @ davidfaitelson_espn)

However, the picture was totally different. Various expert voices in the field pointed out that the match should not have been held due to the multiple obstacles experienced by the teams to conform. On the contrary, they pointed out that the main reason for its execution was financial, and the Mexican National Team exhibited one of its most questionable performances on the pitch.

For his part, the controversial journalist David Faitelson considered that it was “Totally inappropriate tonight’s game of an apparent Mexican team. Nothing justifies it, not even the imperative of the business. It is a waste of time and a deception to the Mexican fans ”, in his account of Twitter, hours before the game.

After the controversial defeat, the Aztec team must continue in the Search for a ticket to the Qatar World Cup 2022. The next rivals will be United States and Canada although, for the commitments, Martino will already be able to count on the stars that have led the Mexican National Team to position itself at the top of the classification.

