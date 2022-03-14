The cry of a Ukrainian player after scoring a goal in the Premier League

*Yarmolenko’s goal and emotion

The Premier League experienced an emotional moment this Sunday in the triumph of West Ham United before him Aston Villa when at 70 minutes the Ukrainian Andriy Yarmolenko opened the scoring and broke down in tears due to the delicate situation in his country due to the invasion of Russia. The experienced striker spoke after the match and did not hide his pain for what he is suffering from the nation of him.

This was his first match since the start of the attacks and Yarmolenko he came on in the second half to be key in his team’s 2-1 win. With a left-footed shot from the outside he scored the partial 1-0 and after shouting the goal with the public he had to cover his face because the anguish that he kept inside him had erupted.

“It was very exciting for me, due to the situation of my father.yes. It is so difficult nowadays to think about football since, every day, the Russian army kills Ukrainians”, said the player after the game in dialogue with Sky Sports. Substitute at the start of the match, Yarmolenko came on in the 52nd minute in place of Michail Antonio, when the score was 0-0 against Aston Villa, on matchday 29 of the Premier League, and opened the scoring in the 70th minute.

After a pass in the box by Algerian Said Benrahma, the Ukrainian international (106 caps, 44 goals) controlled with the inside of his right foot, with his back to the goal, and finished with the outside of his left foot, to place the ball out of reach Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez. His club ended up finally winning 2-1.

After his goal, he knelt, with his arms towards the sky, before raising his hands to his face and letting out a few tears, congratulated and comforted at the same time by his teammates. An emotion that he did not abandon after the final whistle.

Andriy Yarmolenko knelt down after scoring his goal and looked up at the sky (Reuters)

“Honestly, I don’t know what to say. I just want to say thank you to my teammates, who have supported me all the time, every day, to the West Ham fans, who support me as well, to me and to the Ukrainian people, and also to the British people, as I feel their support. . Thank you, really,” he launched.

Yarmolenko had not played with the Hammers since mid-January and had even been left out of the squad by the club and manager David Moyes in the last two games against Wolverhampton and Liverpool. “I am not 100% as the last two weeks I have only trained three or four times.. From February 24 (date of the beginning of the invasion), I had to rest four days, since it was impossible for me to train, thinking all the time about my family and my people”, he pointed.

