The cry of fury of Charles Leclerc after his incredible abandonment in the Formula 1 French GP

Leclerc’s abandonment at Paul Ricard

Charles Leclerc led the Formula 1 French Grand Prix, but on lap 18 he spun in a high-speed corner and ended up against the fenders. It was an incredible action by the Monegasque driver from Ferrari that he had not entered to change the tires in a very abrasive race for the tires due to the high temperature at the Paul Ricard Autodrome.

To remove Leclerc’s F1-75, the race was neutralized and everyone went in to change the tires. Charles unleashed his fury and over the radio, after hearing the heavy breathing, he shouted: “¡No!” The anger was due to the fact that he lost a key race in the fight for the championship and on top of that almost at home. To top, Max Verstappen He took the lead in the race with his Red Bull.

The question for Mattia Binotto, boss of the Scuderia, is why Leclerc did not go in earlier to change the tires knowing the wear that was going to occur due to the high temperature that was above 30 degrees and much more on the track. In the reiterations of the Monegasque’s spin, it was seen how he lost control of his monoposto that moved in the rear. There was speculation about a throttle problem for Charles, but Binotto ruled it out entirely.

The frustration of a Ferrari mechanic (Eric Gaillard/Pool via AP)

However, Leclerc was self-critical with the maneuver and assimilated the situation as his mistake: “If I keep making these mistakes I will never be world champion”he said after the race in his first contacts with the press. Due to his abandonment, he could not add points and Verstappen, who ended up winning, took a difference of 63.

Once again Leclerc gave ground again, this time by his own responsibility as he admitted. It is worth remembering the important units that he ceded as in Monaco where Ferrari made him enter the pits at the same time his teammate was, Carlos Sainzwhat made the Monegasque explode with anger.

Although that turn was also lapidary for the other driver of La Rossa, Sainz, who like the rest entered the pits to change tires before the neutralization of the race. But wanting to get back on track, he hindered Alex Albon that he had to step on the brake of his Williams to avoid the touch. For this maneuver the Spanish was penalized with five seconds.

Mattia Binotto consoles Charles Leclerc (Twitter / @ScuderiaFerrari)

However, the Spaniard did a great job this Sunday as he started last due to the penalty due to the change of elements in the power unit of his Ferrari and was able to finish fifth in the race. Also, was chosen as “Pilot of the Day”, in the election made by the people.

The work of the man from Madrid was an incentive for Ferrari in the face of the circumstance that Leclerc experienced. The Scuderia was once again overtaken by Red Bull who, with Verstappen’s victory, the seventh of the year, moved away at the top of the championship and also consolidated his team at the top of the Constructors’ championship positions.

With little time to rest, activity will return next weekend with the Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring Autodrome. It will be the last date before the break for the summer holidays in Europe and in that race Ferrari will seek revenge and especially Leclerc, who once again demonstrated the potential of his car, but could not capture it on the track and his abandonment and the points lost, they can cost you dearly in the fight for the championship.

