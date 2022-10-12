The crying of Marcos Rojo when talking about his injury in the victory of Boca Juniors and why he fears the worst diagnosis

Boca Juniors achieved a triumph in Junín against Sarmiento and was one step away from the Professional League title. Xeneize won by the minimum with a goal from Luca Langoni and moved away by four points from their escorts Atlético Tucumán and Racing Club. However, it was not all joy in the team led by Hugo Ibarra, since one of his bastions like Marcos Rojo suffered a serious injury in the first half and left the field of play in tears.

to defender he got his leg stuck in his attempt to recover a ball and automatically he requested the change due to pain in his right knee. Immediately, the former player of the Argentine team, who had missed a penalty seconds before, asked for the change and was consoled by his teammates.

At the end of the meeting, Marcos Rojo spoke with ESPN and He broke down when talking about his injury and told why he fears the worst diagnosis. “Everything indicates that it is the ligaments, that is what I felt. My knee is quite strong and I had sprains, but it reminded me a lot of what happened to me in England in 2017. For me it’s the cruciate ligamentsbut we are going to wait for the resonance, ”said the former Manchester United defender.

Rojo also thanked the team for their delivery and gesture of support when he suffered the severe injury. Not only on the field of play, where everyone came to encourage him, but because of what he said after they told him in the locker room: “Since I fell on the field until now where in the locker room they told me that they are going to win it for me. It’s nice to see this gesture, I’m very happy for the victory and for the boys. Yes, I get emotional, because I share every day with them and most of them are boys, who are taking their first steps and giving up their lives for the team”.

Marcos Rojo suffered the injury when he was midway through the stage, and shortly after the penalty that he had in his favor and that goalkeeper Meza diverted to the corner after a great reaction with his feet. The defender had just regained ownership after overcoming a muscle ailment. “He was fine, he had recovered despite suffering from soleus. That’s the load of matches, we finished playing the final with Tigre and after five days we were already training again. That was what it cost me and my teammates. we have many injured, but they are all going through the same thing. Now from my place we will have to support them from the outside”.

Regarding the next steps, Rojo said that he will wait for what the resonance will show this Friday and that now he thinks about being with his family and daughters. “You have to move forward, spend these days of pain and sadness, and put yourself in the head in recovery. Do my best and get back on the field, which is where it makes me happiest. Starting tomorrow I want to put everything into this.

To finish, Rojo analyzed the game and the final minutes where the team suffered more than it should have, since it had created several clear scoring situations. “In the end they came, they had us with centers and we knew it was going to be difficult. They put two strikers on us and they came, there we started like crazy and encouraged them to leave everything that was a few minutes away. I am like that, I live football in this way. Sometimes they criticize how I live and play, but it’s my way, I’ve done it like this all my life, since I was a kid. I like to win and compete, to see the team give up their lives, they dove headfirst, they wanted to win, this excites you a lot, and I wanted to be with them”.

Regarding the end, he regretted the incidents in the previous one, where in the neutral gallery there were fights between fans of Boca Juniors and Sarmiento de Junín, and asked for calm when talking about the title. “It is unfortunate that these things continue to happen, there were many people and boys, he was very ugly. It’s over, now we have to move on. How much percentage of the championship was won? We are very close, but we must not lower our arms, we must still continue that nothing is finished. Racing and Atlético Tucumán are behind and do not lower their arms. We have to continue the same way, winning as much as possible”.

