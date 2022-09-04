The CTO of The Callisto Protocol talks DLC and the future of the game

Mark James has continued to leave interesting statements that will surprise more than one.

Survival and horror are genres that go hand in hand, and The Callisto Protocol will carry it as a flag. they keep dating more interesting details of the title again thanks to Mark James, the studio’s chief technology officer. This time he tells us about the future in terms of DLC’s and about their support as updates.

We are going to invest in DLC. We are thinking about 4 years of support after launchMark James, CTO of Striking Distance StudiosMark James has given an interview with TrueTrophies at Gamescom 2022 and has been blunt to the question about whether The Callisto Protocol will receive DLC’s after its launch: “We see it as a complete title and let’s invest in DLC“. To this response is also added that of the support you will receive: “We are thinking of four years of support after the release,” says the director.

The future of The Callisto Protocol

Although their plans include investing in DLC, they haven’t thought about them yet: “We have left the world expandable. We have created a world that can tell different stories, so we can tell those stories. via DLCor we could tell those stories through subsequent products. we have left it open“.

We have left the world expandable through DLC or later productsMark James, CTO of Striking Distance StudiosJames looks beyond and contemplates the title like a franchise: “We like to think of this as a franchise. It’s really expensive to generate a new IPso we always want to try make the most of it. At the moment, we have a linear story mode. We can still tell the whole story of the prison outbreak without even touching the linear story.”

The Callisto Protocol will hit the market next December 2 to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. One of the keys to the title is the creatures, whose behavior will resemble that seen in the Xenomorph from Alien Isolation. The last thing his manager spoke about was the possible arrival at Game Pass where he makes it clear that it would not be very profitable.

