The Cuartelazo de Taura: the day an Ecuadorian president was kidnapped

On January 16, 1987, several units belonging to the security forces of the Taura Air Base, 400 kilometers southwest of Quito, kidnapped the president, León Febres Cordero, and his team. (Photo: Ecuavisa Archive).

On Friday, January 16, 1987, the then president of the Ecuador, Leon Febres Lambarrived at the Taura Air Base on the outskirts of Guayaquil, accompanied by the Minister of Defense and a large group of military chiefs. What followed immediately is one of the strangest chapters in the Political History of Latin America.

It all started on March 8, 1986, when the head of the Joint Command of the Armed Forces of Ecuador, General Frank Vargas Pazzosaccused Luis PiñeirosDefense Minister of the Government of Febres Lamb, for acquiring a Fokker F28 aircraft at a surcharge of USD 6 million for use by the public company Transportes Aéreos del Ecuador. After the accusation, General Vargas Pazzos rose up in the Manta Area Base against the Minister of Defense, a conflict that lasted several days until a negotiating team managed to Vargas Pazzos surrendered on March 11.

After being transferred to the Quito Air Baseon March 14, 1986, Vargas Pazzos he was held in the same base to remain in custody despite the fact that the National Congress had already approved an amnesty in his favor that President Febres Cordero refused to recognize and to publish in the Official Gazette.

On March 15, at the same airport in Quito, Vargas Pazzos led a new uprising arguing that the government did not respect the agreements on which his surrender was based. The public force broke into the air base and captured the rebels.

On March 19, 1986, a commission of the National Congress initiated an investigation and a month later, on April 24, decided that there was no infraction in the purchase of the plane, although the State Comptroller General had already established administrative responsibilities for 200 million sucres, but without determining who or who was chargeable this amount.

Almost a year later, on January 16, 1987, several units belonging to the security forces of the Taura Air Base400 kilometers southwest of QuitoThey kidnapped the president Fevers Lamb and his team made up of the Defense Minister, General Medardo Salazar; the commanding general of the Ecuadorian Air Force, General Jorge Andrade; the presidential adviser Alex Ripalda; the president’s brother Nicholas Febres Cordero; and the President of the Military Court, Gonzalo Fernandez.

The act of uprising happened during the reception at the base of Taura where the authorities arrived and it was planned with the intention of obtaining a written agreement for the release of the general Vargas Pazzoswho was still being held in Quito, plus a pardon for the actions of that day and the publication of a legislative decree in the Official Registry containing these petitions.

After being kidnapped for 12 hours, President Febres Cordero kept his word to Vargas Pazzos, who was acquitted in the Fokker case on March 31, 1987, after paying bail of five and a half million sucres (Ecuador’s currency in that era). (Photo: Ecuavisa Archive).

While the president and his team were being kidnapped, one of the president’s bodyguards fired at the criminals, injuring three of them. The assailants responded by killing two members of the presidential guard and seriously wounding three more. The members of the delegation suffered humiliation and physical attacks for refusing to obey the rebels’ orders.

After being kidnapped for 12 hoursPresident Fevers Lamb kept his word with Vargas Pazzoswho was acquitted in the Fokker case on March 31, 1987, after posting bail of five and a half million sucres (the currency of the Ecuador at that time). The guarantee was paid by the official Social Christian Partypolitical party of the president Fevers Lambwho canceled the sum to prevent Vargas Pazzos call for a collection that would increase his national popularity. A few days later, members of the Marine Corps Special Forces Group arrested the rebels.

Four days after his release, Fevers Lamb requested the Supreme Court of Justice to open the case ex officio to judge the protagonists of the assassination attempt and blamed the special forces commandos that rose up during the rebellion on January 16, 1987. Simultaneously, the military high command dissolved the special forces of the Taura base.

The opposition of National Congress took the opportunity to demand the president’s resignation while the media called the event “Taura’s barracks”.

Years later, in 2008, the National Constituent Assembly, called by the then president Rafael Correa, granted amnesty to the 62 commandos that kidnapped President León Febres Cordero .

On the contrary, on October 7, 2014, the National Assembly of Ecuador he recognized the soldiers as heroes Patrick Robayo, According to Paspuel y Carlos Solis for saving the president’s life Fevers Lamb. Five soldiers protected the Ecuadorian president and two of these died. It’s about the sergeants Jaime Quinga of the Army and Gonzalo Herrera of the National Navy.

Carlos Solís received five bullets. Segundo Paspuel was shot four times. In both cases, the bullets lodged in the soldiers’ bodies, which were used as a human shield to save the president’s life.

The general Frank Vargas Pazzos he was discharged and immediately joined electoral politics. He was a presidential candidate in 1988, 1992 and 1996 without any luck. Between August 1996 and February 1997, he was Minister of the Government of President Abdalá Bucaram, dismissed amid corruption scandals.

On the night of December 14, 2008, while Fevers Lamb counted his last hours of life, Vargas Pazzos came before him and said, “I give my hand of friend and loyalty to the president, his commanding general”. Y Fevers Lamb I answer: “I have accepted your visit because Ecuador will always be first and matters of honor are only saved by our country.”. The former general stood to attention, offering the martial salute, and said, “To you Mr. President, all my life I served you with loyalty”. Both were compadres, since Febres Cordero was the godfather of one of the sons of Vargas Pazzos.

