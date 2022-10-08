The Cuban dictatorship admitted that there will be more blackouts on the island and that the energy deficit will be almost 60% by this Saturday

A vintage car drives past a damaged power pole during Hurricane Ian in San Luis, Cuba, October 4, 2022. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

The Electric Union of Cuba (UNE) controlled by the Castro dictatorship admitted that for the time of greatest consumption this Saturday an energy deficit close to 59% of the maximum generation capacity.

This can represent another consecutive day with a deficit above 50% and cuts in the electricity supply throughout the country, According to the calculations of the state company,

The A prev para the hours of greatest consumption in the evening today a generation capacity of 2,013 megawatts (MW), a demand of 3,200 MW for a deficit of 1,187 MW.

Blackouts – due to breakages and failures in the outdated thermoelectric plants, lack of fuel and scheduled maintenance – have been common for several months in the country.

This means that, as in recent months, there will again be prolonged power outages throughout the country, a situation that has worsened since Hurricane Ian passed through the west of the island last week.

In fact, in the province of Pinar del Río, the province most affected by Ian, the electricity service has not yet reached 30%, according to what the Cuban Presidency reported this Friday.

Cubans began to despair due to the prolonged blackouts that endanger the scarce food they store in their freezers and that also prevent the pumping of water from the sources that supply the capital.

“People get tired,” veteran opposition activist Martha Beatriz Roque told AFP. “If they don’t put electricity in the whole country” they will continue claiming.

Cuba It has been going through a serious crisis for two years due to the combination of the pandemic and errors in economic and monetary policy. During this time, the food and medicine shortages, queues have multipliedthe value of the peso has sunk -from 24 per dollar to almost 200 in the informal market- and inflation has skyrocketed.

Power outages have become frequent. Between July and September there were only two days without power cuts at some point in the country. In certain localities they reach twelve consecutive hours a day. The lack of electricity affects all areas of the economy and notably the daily life of Cubans, which is fueling social discontent in a country that has been going through a severe crisis for two years.

People take to the streets in a protest during a blackout following Hurricane Ian in Havana, Cuba, September 30, 2022.

It is that the Cuban energy system was in crisis before Ian. With 11.2 million inhabitants and 15 provinces, Cuba It is unified into a single electrical system, to which eight large thermoelectric plants, generators and, to a lesser extent, solar and wind power units contribute. Seven of the eight terrestrial plants (there are another six floating ones rented) are over 40 years old, when their estimated life is 30. The plants and the network also suffer from a prolonged investment and maintenance deficit.

The protests have grown parallel to the blackouts. In the last three months, several dozen have been registered, as well as Santiago de Cuba (east) and Havana, according to a count by the independent media project Inventario. Among them, the two days of demonstrations in Nuevitas (east) stood out.

