The Cuban regime will enable the sale of dollars in another attempt to contain inflation

The sale of dollars will be limited to branches of Cadeca, Cuban exchange houses, but airport and bank locations will not be authorized for this operation.

Cuba will start selling dollars to the population starting this TuesdayThis was reported by the island’s Ministry of Economy, 20 days after banks and exchange houses began buying foreign currency at 120 Cuban pesos with the intention of building a foreign exchange market.

“We are going to start selling foreign currency starting tomorrow (Tuesday),” Economy Minister Alejandro Gil said during the state television program Mesa Redonda.

“The measure is aimed at building an exchange market in the country that allows a legal exchange of currencywhich allows progress in giving greater purchasing power to the national currency, “said Gil.

With the intention of snatch dollars from the informal market, On August 4, banks and exchange houses began to buy dollars at 120 Cuban pesos per US dollar, a rate that at that time was similar to that in force in the informal sector.

The sale of the dollar had been suspended since June 2021 due to lack of liquidity. The price of the US currency soared nearly five times on the black market after the dictatorship enacted a financial reform in January of that yearwith which I set the currency at 24 Cuban pesos.

Three weeks ago the authorities explained that, without having foreign currency to sell, they had to start only with the purchase.

The president of the Cuban Central Bank, Marta Sabina Wilsonsaid the measure had “a favorable outcome”. In these 20 days, financial entities have “bought 10 times more currency than would have been bought in a month with the exchange rate 24 Cuban pesos”.

“But the sale of dollars will only be aimed at citizens, not at small and medium-sized private companies”, he narrowed down. “The exchange rate that has been taken into account (for the sale) remains at 120 Cuban pesos per currency,” Wilson said.

These branches, located in the center of each municipality, will only “sell what they have bought,” said the president of the Central Bank, clarifying that each user can only acquire up to 100 dollars.

The Cuban regime maintains two exchange rates in force, with which the official parity of 24 pesos will continue to be in force for transactions of state companies and other activities of the island’s economy.

When the purchase was announced, Cuban economists criticized the move as incomplete, saying it would skyrocket the price of the US currency on the black market.

At that time the informal rate was around 120 pesos per dollar, this Monday it was trading at 140 pesos on the black market.

“We are going to defend the exchange rate at 120. Now we are going to find a way for the State, already participating in the sale operation, to be able to defend that exchange rate.”, assured Minister Gil.

“In a first step, the authorities have to stabilize the exchange rate, so that the State can regain control of the foreign exchange market that it had lost,” he concluded.

(With information from AFP)

