The Cube ITV | start date, host, games

ITV gameshow The Cube is returning after a five-year hiatus for fewer episodes however increased stakes – a jackpot of £1 million is up for grabs this time.

The Phillip Schofield-presented programme challenges contestants to finish a collection of duties inside a 4-metre by 4-metre by 4-metre dice – the proper gameshow format for these socially distanced occasions.

The five-episode collection will see contestants from the identical households tackle The Cube games solo and model new two-player challenges.

Right here’s all the pieces you must know concerning the gameshow’s return and how one can apply to participate.

When is The Cube again?

The new collection begins on Saturday seventeenth October at 9pm on ITV.

It can then proceed all through the week with members of the general public, who’re all hoping that they’ve what it takes to beat the mighty Cube.

Filming began on Monday tenth August and the collection will consist of 5 one-hour episodes, in addition to a one-off superstar particular, which can see varied well-known faces tackle The Cube in a bid to win £250,000 for his or her chosen charity.

Who’s the host of The Cube?

This Morning’s Phillip Schofield is returning to host The Cube as soon as once more.

The TV presenter is finest recognized for internet hosting Dancing on Ice, All Star Mr & Mrs and Going Dwell! He offered 9 collection of The Cube, from 2009 till 2015.

“The Cube is such a cracking format however with the gamers now in groups and a whopping million-pound prize fund, it now means this high-pressure atmosphere has simply obtained more durable,” he stated in a press release. “I can’t wait to be reunited with the legendary Perspex Cube!”

Forward of the primary episode of the revived present, Schofield added, “It’s been six years since we have been final within the studio and as soon as everyone began speaking via the brand new collection and commenced engaged on it, it was one thing actually fairly extraordinary. We obtained into the studio and it appeared wonderful. We filmed it in studio certainly one of Tv Centre which is a really private studio for me, I cherished being in there. It was the primary time I’ve ever executed my very own collection in there in order that was actually fairly unbelievable.”



ITV



The Cube: format adjustments

The return of the present sees just a few adjustments, a few of that are a direct results of the coronavirus pandemic.

The collection will see pairs of contestants – each from the identical family, after all – tackle the Cube, together with former Strictly dancer Kevin Clifton and his TV presenter associate Stacey Dooley.

Schofield stated, “Within the years (since we’ve been off-screen) the tech has advanced and all the pieces has improved enormously. I knew technically it was going to look wonderful, which it does, however what I didn’t realise was how completely different a dynamic it was going to be with the adjustments that we’d made.

“You make adjustments to a present, in addition to the massive new Million Pound prize it’s now two gamers, and also you marvel ‘why didn’t we at all times do it like this?’. Enjoying The Million Pound Cube may very well be mom, daughter, brothers, sisters, father-son, father, daughter, it may be any mixture as a result of we have been searching for individuals who have been in their very own bubbles.”

Which games will likely be performed on The Cube?

This new collection of The Cube will see pairs of contestants tackle seven completely different games, with simply 9 lives to get them via the episode. Every recreation is value an growing sum of money because the contestants transfer nearer to the million-pound prize fund.

Whereas ITV has not but confirmed precisely which games will reappear and which challenges are model new, we do know that gamers will face “deceivingly easy duties” like throwing a ball right into a container, balancing on a beam or stopping a clock at exactly 10 seconds.

Schofield stated, “You’ve obtained new games which have been invented as a result of there are actually groups of two. We’ve additionally tailored one of many iconic games and turned it right into a two-player recreation and also you’ve obtained the games you’d count on, that everybody likes to play and loves to look at and likes to assume they might do.”

How do I apply to be on The Cube?

In the event you reckon you’ve got what it takes to tackle The Cube, you could be in for an opportunity of profitable £1 million by making use of on The Cube’s manufacturing firm’s web site.

Though the collection isn’t casting now, final time they have been searching for aggressive groups of two folks from the identical family with “a mixture of talents and personalities”

The deadline for functions was 6pm on twenty sixth July 2020.

Keep glued to this web page for particulars about how one can apply to be on The Cube.

The Cube will return to ITV later this 12 months. In the event you’re searching for one thing to look at, try our TV Information.