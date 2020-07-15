The Cube reboot ‘units £1m prize with Phillip Schofield to return as host’

ITV has made plans to convey again its well-liked recreation present The Cube after a 5 12 months absence – and the revived model will reportedly have a £1 million money prize up for grabs.

In accordance to The Solar, the reboot will as soon as once more be hosted by Phillip Schofield, however the present will now see two totally different contestants from the identical family be a part of forces in an try to win the jackpot.

A supply was quoted as saying, “The final time The Cube aired was in 2015, so there was no means ITV would convey it again with out making some radical modifications to refresh the present.

“The former jackpot was £250,000, and for the reason that present can be about coping with stress, they felt having a seven-figure sum at stake would improve that even additional.

“However the easy format on the coronary heart of the present stays largely unchanged — it’s nonetheless about contestants desperately making an attempt to preserve their cool.”

The present was persistently a scores hit throughout its authentic 9 collection run between 2009 and 2015, with contestants tasked with competing a variety of worrying challenges whereas trapped inside a four-metre sq. dice.

The authentic collection success noticed the idea offered around the globe, with variations of the sport present being broadcast in eleven totally different nations together with Italy, China and Saudi Arabia, whereas a US pilot hosted by Neil Patrick Harris didn’t materialise right into a full collection.

