The culmination of superstition: a woman sacrifices her 24-year-old son to please the Mother Goddess

All the news of superstition comes from many places in the country, but a news has come from Madhya Pradesh which has shaken humanity. Due to superstition in the state’s Panna district, a woman allegedly sacrificed her neck with an ax in her 24-year-old son’s neck in the early hours of Thursday to appease the goddess. The incident took place in Kohni village under Kotwali police station area of ​​Panna district. After the incident, sensation has spread in the area and heavy police force has been deployed.

Panna Kotwali police station in-charge Arun Soni said, “At around 4.30 am today, police received information that Sunia Bai Lodhi (about 50 years of age) in Kohani village killed her son Dwarka Lodhi (24) with an ax on his neck. Done.”

He said, “Suniya Bai used to feel some divine influence for the last two years and such an incident also happened tonight.” In the event of this sentiment, he killed his son Dwarka Lodhi with an ax on his neck with the ax. ”

Soni said that by taking legal action, postmortem of the body is being done. He said that the accused woman has also been arrested and her interrogation is going on.

Soni said that the police also seized the ax used in the incident. When she was asked whether she had sacrificed the mother goddess, she said, “It has been learned from the beginning that she used to have these feelings and in the event of that feeling she used to say that it To kill, to kill it. The villagers have told this thing today. This will be further disclosed further by talking. “Sony said that a case has been registered in this regard and detailed investigation is going on.

Meanwhile, Ram Bhagat of Kohni village told the media, “Sunia Bai killed her child. She used to get expressions of Goddess Mother and said that I will take sacrifice. He killed his child while sleeping at night. “

He said, “Sunia Bai, her husband and son were in her house at the time of the incident. Her husband and son were asleep. At night, Sunia Bai took the ax and cut off her son. She had also cut her child and told her husband that, look, I have done my work. Have taken sacrifice. Has killed the child and go and see. “

