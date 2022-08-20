The Cult of the Lamb sect continues to grow and hits a huge sales milestone in its first week

The Massive Monster and Devolver Digital title has already sold a million units.

Every year, we usually have a indie which pleasantly surprises the gaming community. That is why many users already consider that 2022 is marked, in part, by the unexpected launch of Cult of the Lamb: a delivery that knows how to combine roguelike elements with the creation of a most adorable sect.

Cult of the Lamb has sold a million units in its first weekWhen we say that Cult of the Lamb is a work that has caught the attention of the public, we do not say it only because of all the positive reviews that we currently read on the Internet. Because, according to the latest post from the creators on Twitter, it seems that this success is also reflected in the sales of the game. In this sense, Massive Monster can already claim that its delivery has sold one million units in his first week.

Cult of the Lamb takes us to a land of prophets and false divinities in which we will have to form a sect of worshipers of the forests. To carry out this task, we must make our way through various levels and biomes in which we will find resources to keep our loyal followers alive, characters that will provide services of all kinds and new disciples with whom to continue preaching our word, as well as challenges. that will kill us on more than one occasion.

If you want to know more about the Massive Monster and Devolver Digital game, we encourage you to read the Cult of the Lamb review where fellow member Jesús Bella described it as “one of the most outstanding indies of the yearand a clear recommendation for all those who feel attracted by his proposal”.

