The curiosity of the draw between San Lorenzo and Tigre: the referee Ariel Penel was injured and it was the first change of the match

Ariel Penel’s injury and his replacement by Héctor Paletta

In the match in which San Lorenzo drew 1-1 Tigre in the New Gasometer there was a striking event, which was the injury of the judge Ariel Penel, who suffered a tear and had to leave the field of play. The match was delayed for a few minutes until he was replaced by the fourth official. Hector Palettawhose role was fulfilled by Penel himself.

It was 14 minutes into the first half when Penel manifested discomfort in his right calf. He was assisted first by the San Lorenzo medical staff and then tried to walk, but the referee used “I can’t step” and approached the fourth referee Paletta, who entered the locker room and after a few minutes appeared on the pitch to deliver justice on the comparison He was the first replacement in the match.

“It is a tear. I ran, felt the puncture and couldn’t walk. I have anger. Now I must accompany the partner”, Penel maintained at halftime in dialogue with ESPN. He took Paletta’s place and was one of his assistants in the match played at the Pedro Bidegain Stadium. In the 15 minutes he was on the field of play, Penel did a good job and his substitute later took the penalty in favor of San Lorenzo at the request of the VAR. Paletta is the defender’s brother Gabriel Palettatoday an AC Monza player, who has just been promoted to Serie A in Italy.

Paletta and her dialogue with Penel

An even game was seen at the Barça venue, in which Tigre took advantage of the first concrete chance he had to open the scoring with a goal from Lucas Blondel after a great play Facundo Colidio. Accompanied by his people and on a stage that showed a good crowd, the team led by Ruben Darío Insua It was difficult for him to find his way around the game.

In the second half, the Cyclone achieved equality after a play in which Adam Bareiro was stepped on by Abel Luciatti inside the area and Paletta first did not call a foul. Then he received the call from the VAR and after analyzing the play on the monitor, he decided to rectify his determination and give San Lorenzo a chance from the 12 steps. Bareiro himself executed and got the tie.

The Cyclone sought this afternoon to get its first home win in the Professional League, something it hasn’t achieved since December 12, 2021 (3-2 vs. Newell’s Old Boys) and combined seven draws with three losses in their presentations this year in his house.

The best alternatives to the tie in the New Gasometer

The meeting opened after the first goal and, although there were inaccuracies on both sides, they offered an emotional process with arrivals, although with little aim.

Although under the leadership of Insua el Cuervo remains undefeated in the Professional League. It is a team that is in training and in Gallego it looks for the best variants to achieve optimal performance. With this result, San Lorenzo is eighth with seven points. While Tigre is 21st with five units.

On the next date, Tigre will receive Talleres on Saturday (3:30 pm). For its part, San Lorenzo will play as a visitor against Barracas Central on Sunday (15:30).

