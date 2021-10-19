The curious appearance of the Pumas shield in the government image of a municipality of Puebla

Diógenes Méndez Barrera, mayor of Jonotla, is a fan of the Pumas. (Photo: jonotla.puebla.gob.mx)

The followers of National University Clubl appear in different sectors of the Mexican republicThis is how it happened in the municipality of Jonotla, Puebla, which presented its new institutional image with the coat of arms of Pumas included.

Diogenes Gerardo Méndez Barrera, municipal president, was in charge of sharing his passion for the capital’s team and integrated it into the government image of the location. By updating its iconographic representatives, through the official social networks of the mayor’s office, it highlighted the main distinctive of the set of Mexico City: the logo of puma.

It appeared in the letter “T” of Jonotla, among other graphics alluding to the Guadalupe’s Virgin and to corn that also shine inside the renewed government concept of the administration that will comprise the period of 2021 a 2024.

The new image of the Jonotla government. (Photo: H. Ayuntamiento Jonotla 2021-2024 / Facebook)

He won the elections of June 6th, so it will continue for three more years as mayor of the municipality located in the Sierra Norte of the Puebla entity. Formerly, the official of the political party New Alliance served in the position between 2018 and 2021.

In the past, Mendez Barrera He has already posed with clothing from the team led by the Argentine strategist Andrés Lillini. After winning at the polls, he celebrated with a t-shirt from yesteryear from the box auriazul; also added characteristic phrases in the environment of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (ONE).

“With the historical Majority Certificate for the second time being Municipal President in a continuous way and with the shirt of the best university team, Goya! Goya! Cachun! Cachun! Strange! Pumas MX My word is my commitment! #NuevaAlianza #JonotlaSePintoDeTurquesa ”, reads a post on its Facebook page.

Diógenes Méndez will live his second period at the helm of Jonotla. (Photo: Diógenes Gerardo Méndez Barrera / Facebook)

Facing the Matchday 14 of the Grita Mexico 2021 Opening Tournament, the felines accumulate 11 points after dispute 12 matches; product of two wins, five draws and five losses. They are located in the penultimate classification site.

Although they still have a pending game against Santos Laguna: in activity postponed from the eleventh date of the championship, they will face The Warriors the following thursday November 4th, o’clock 20:00 hours (Central Mexico time) in the University Olympic Stadium.

In his last presentation within the Mexican First Division, they beat FC Juárez by the minimum. A last minute goal, at 90 + 5 ′ of added time, from the Ecuadorian attacker Washington Corozo caused that Pumas returned to add three in the contest at the expense of the pupils of Ricardo “The Tuca” Ferretti.

Corozo celebrates his score against Bravos de Ciudad Juárez. (Photo: Mario Guzmán / EFE)



With his victory over Braves, the university they orchestrated their second triumph in the joust complements of 2021. They had to wait seven dates to return to the path of glory, since they had only been able to surpass Puebla 2-0, also in the Mexico Stadium 68.

In addition, they agreed to 0-0 on four occasions: against Atlas, Queretaro, Chivas and Pumas. During their visit to Sinaloa territory, they matched two with The Gunboats from Mazatlan in the grass of Kraken.

In sum, they fell 2-0 against Monterrey and America, this last commitment represented the issue 155 of the Classic Capitalino. Athletic San Luis defeated them 1-3; Necaxa, by 3-0; Toluca, by 2-1.

On their next test, they will travel to Shallows to be measured at Club Leon at Nou Camp Stadium. The duel will take place this Wednesday, October 20, 2021, o’clock 19:00 hours (hours of the center of the Mexican Republic); will be broadcast on the screens of FOX Sports México and Sure Sports.

