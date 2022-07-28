The curious case of VRChat, which has earned the hatred of all its users on Steam and Discord for making the game more secure

If you had visited the Steam reviews of VRChat, I don’t know, three or four days ago, you would have found a happy and appreciative community. However, right now they are extremely negative reviews, and the reason is very simple: its developers implemented an anti-cheat method.

And it is that if the game community is famous for something, it is for making all kinds of modifications to it. Between the sea of ​​strange or unexpected aspects and modifications to the client, its players have practically owns the title of socialization in virtual reality. Here is where the problems start.

The developers of the game, the studio, VRChat Inc. quietly implemented the security method Easy Anti-Cheat el last July 25. This wouldn’t matter too much if it didn’t go against the game’s modded clients, which is crucial for many players. And it is that VRChat, despite not allowing the use of these, until now has had a wide berth, which has made the community turn to add a lot of functions, many of them accessibility-focused, to the game unofficially. These are now unusable.

On the other hand, VRChat Inc. says that it has been forced to add EAC because of people who use mods to close servers or even freeze PCs. Although they are not a large majority, they can be frustrating, both for developers and for the players themselves.

The ironic part of this is that malicious players have already managed to pass the limitations of Easy Anti-Cheat and start sowing chaos and discord like they were doing before. If you go into the game’s Discord or Steam reviews, you’ll see that everything surrounding VRChat right now is permeated by negativity. And the developers of the game, evidently, have not been able to ignore it.

“We hear and see you talk about many of the changed client features that have been lost and that they are extremely important for you, or even allow you to use VRChat […] Our priority for these changes is to address accessibility concerns in VRChat. We have an internal list of improvements that we can implement quickly and we are working quickly on that process,” the creators of the title say in a statement.

Be that as it may, it’s understandable to want to deal with malicious actors within the game, but this move also demonstrates a high level of disconnect between community and creators of the game. We hope that, at least, all those accessibility options will be recovered as soon as possible.