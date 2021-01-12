The curious comparison of Gattuso that aroused laughter at a press conference: “We can’t always be Brad Pitt”

Gattuso compared his team to Brad Pitt

El Napoli de Genaro Gattuso achieved an agonizing victory against Udinese 2-1 in the duel for the sixteenth round of the Italian championship with a goal from Tiémoué Bakayoko in the last minute.

This triumph allowed the Azurri climb to the sixth position of the table and redeem yourself after last week’s defeat for the same result against the newly promoted Spezia.

A breath that allowed the Italian coach to joke at a press conference with a phrase that traveled the world for the curious comparison he made between his team and international star Brad Pitt.

Bakayoko gave Napoli the victory over the hour (EFE)

“This team always wants to play well, but sometimes playing poorly is also good and necessary “, The 43-year-old coach considered when asked about the tight score and the goal on Bakayoko’s time that allowed them to celebrate when everything seemed to end in a draw.

“Napoli always want to be handsome, but we can’t always be Brad Pitt, with blond hair and blue eyes. Sometimes we have to be a bit ugly, like me ”, he explained about the not so showy way in which he won and exemplifying it with one of the most famous actors in the world.

“On Wednesday we played an incredible game against Spezia and we lost, so it was good to make up the lost points just three days later, ”concluded the former Milan player and coach.

Gattuso’s Napoli is sixth and is fighting to get into the Champions League places (Reuters)

The first team to score was Naples, who opened the scoring with a goal from Lorenzo Insigne’s penalty spot in minute 15. But later Udinese in the 27th minute tied through a goal from Kevin Lasagna. After this, the first half concluded with a score of 1-1.

With 31 points, Gennaro Gattuso’s team ranked sixth in the table, with the same score as Atalanta, in position of access to Europa League. The team led by Luca Gotti, meanwhile, stood in thirteenth position with 16 points at the end of the match.

On the next round of Serie A Udinese will play against Sampdoria away from home, while Naples will face in his fief against Fiorentina.

