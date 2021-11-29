The curious plan of a former NBA star to teach his family: “I want to be ruined”

Former American basketball player Charles Barkley (EFE)

Charles Barkley knew to be one of the great stars of the NBA, although of course, having been a contemporary of Michael Jordan, never reached such a level of fame and popularity internationally compared to the figure of the Chicago Bulls. Despite this, the former forward forged a great career in the Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix Suns and Houston Rockets that allowed him to be elected MVP in 1993, be inducted into the Hall of Fame after his retirement and amass a fortune estimated to be in excess of USD 50 million today.

His remarkable career has allowed his family to live a life full of luxuries and without necessities, which seems to bother him at some point. Barkley, who this week surprised with some statements about his future. Is that during a dialogue with the golfer Phil Mickelson, He referred to his love for gambling and said he has no problem losing part of his savings due to bad predictions.

“Look, everyone knows that I like to bet on everything. I want to be broke when I die, Phil. I don’t want to leave all my money and unburdened to my family. I’ve been taking care of them my whole life. I want to be broke with my last breath“Said the former NBA to everyone’s surprise. Even Mickelson himself clarified that that phrase could be a joke and changed the topic of conversation, but at no time did Barkley admit that he was joking.

Apparently, the 58-year-old former player who works as an analyst at Inside the NBA, he intends that after his death his children and relatives learn to live without depending on the millions that he has generated in his career. Something similar to what Shaquille O’Neal said a few months ago, his partner in the television program that is broadcast on TNT in United States.

“They are older now. They got mad at me. I’m not really upset, but they don’t understand. I tell them all the time. We are not rich; I’m rich”said the four-time NBA champion on stage during a live podcast Earn your leisure which has financial advisor Rashad Bilal and educator Troy Millings as its hosts. “You must have a bachelor’s or master’s degree and then if you want me to invest in one of your companies, you will have to present it, bring it to me”Then added the former player who was chosen in the first place of the 1992 Draft by the Orlando Magic, a franchise in which he served for four years.

Apparently there are several voices of former NBA figures who have this type of posture in order that their heirs understand the importance of effort and sacrifice, even if they seem too exaggerated. But this is not just limited to American basketball.

Former Argentine footballer Gabriel Batistuta In 2019, she said that her son Joaquín had a job in a photocopier: “For my children to work is to give them dignity, especially to them”. The former Serie A striker had explained that with this he wanted his children to learn the importance of earning things with effort: “I could calmly give them the car, but I don’t know if they would feel happy, I don’t know how long that happiness would last them. Because, when they get in the car and pass through the center, and the girls look at them, inside they know that the car is not theirs. Because they know it’s from the old man. I understand that it has a different flavor when it is in a less beautiful car, but it says: ‘I earned it myself’ “.

