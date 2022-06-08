The curious promise that the Uruguay squad fulfilled for having qualified for the Qatar World Cup

*

The streets of Montevideo were surprised by a particular event. Despite the cold installed in the charrúa capital, the Uruguay squad fulfilled with the promise he had made if he managed to qualify for the World Cup to be organized by Qatar and the protagonists had a particular day with a tour that went from the Centenario Stadium to the Celeste Complex by bicycle, first, and then on foot.

led by coach diego alonsothe group of soccer players left in the shots from the mythical stage that housed the first World Cup in 1930 until the Parque Roosevelt (about 14 kilometers) and then completed the journey on foot to the Celestial Complex (13km)

As reflected in the images of ESPNthe campus agreed to carry out this route when In the absence of four dates for the end of the South American Qualifiers, they were in seventh place, far from the classification zone. Then, with the arrival of Alonso in replacement of “Master” Oscar Washington Tabarez, the Celeste managed to qualify for the international appointment a date earlier.

Uruguay played two friendlies in USA ante Mexico (3-0) and against the local team (0-0) and on Monday he reached Montevideo where it will be until Saturday. That day he will play another friendly with an opponent to be confirmed (it could be Zambia) at the stadium Centenarywhich will be the team’s farewell to the Uruguayan public before the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

It should be remembered that Luis Suarezfor whom River Plate initiated contacts to incorporate him, he was honored by the authorities and employees of the Atletico Madridin his farewell to the Spanish club. The gunman was received by the president, Enrique Cerezoto discover a large mural containing emblematic figures of the mattressin one of the rooms of the stadium Wanda Metropolitano. “Leave me a space here that I want to mark the story”, said the scorer in september 2020as a promise, when he joined the tool. Since then he played 83 games and converted 34 goalsin addition to get the spanish league 2020/2021.

The ex Liverpool of England signed the mural that from today contains his image and offered a few words of thanks to all Atletico Madrid. The 34-year-old attacker did not renew his contract with the team led by Diego Simeone and is looking for a new cast to continue his career, with a view to Qatar World Cup 2022. In this sense, River Plate appeared on the list of interested for the goals of the former Barcelonaalthough the priority will be the European clubs.

