The curious reaction of a rival upon discovering that the Danish Eriksen was the author of the infraction

Norwich City y Brentford They played a key match for Date 28 of the Premier League. When there are ten days left for the outcome, it was a kind of early end due to the permanence. It was fought with clenched teeth and the victory in Carrow Road was for the visit, which featured for the first time as a starter Christian Eriksen, who returned last week after 8 months low after his cardiac arrest in a European Championship duel.

Having spent the half hour of play and with the bees up on the scoreboard for the goal of Ivan Toneywhich would ship with a hattrickthe Dane took the English winger from the shirt Brandon Williams, who could not continue the race and fell to the ground. Angry at his rival’s infraction, the homeowner’s number 21 reacted badly against his opponent, to the point that he grabbed it with both hands and was about to hit him. However, realizing that it was Eriksen, he changed his posture drastically and gave him a hug on the lawn.

Williams’ preferential treatment of Eriksen (he completed 90 minutes), who was also booked for his foul, was quickly replicated on social media. It was one of the most commented actions by users after the day of pure football in the Premier League.

With Toney’s triplet (the last two were penalties), Brentford won 3-1 away (Finnish Teemu Pukki discounted on the hour) and remains at a reasonable distance in the relegation zone of the British league. Norwich continues as bottom team with 17 points: it is 2 away from Watford (tomorrow it will host Arsenal), 4 from Burnley (it owes a match) and 5 from Everton (on Monday it will visit Tottenham and owes two more pending).

Next weekend, both teams will face key appointments for permanence: Brentford will host Burnleywhile Norwich will visit Leeds Unitedwhich no longer has Marcelo Bielsa as coach and fell with Leicester in the presentation of the American Jesse Marsch.

THE SEQUENCE OF THE PLAY, IN PHOTOS

Eriksen takes Williams’ shirt and commits an offense (Reuters / Andrew Boyers)

The Norwich defender reacts badly to the grab (Reuters / Andrew Boyers)

When Williams realizes that his rival is Eriksen, he gives him a hug on the grass (Reuters / Andrew Boyers)

The Danish midfielder started again in an official match after 8 months (REUTERS / Chris Radburn)

