The curious salary that Dani Alves will receive and the gesture of Barcelona for his return to the club

Dani Alves returned to Barcelona at age 38 (REUTERS / Albert Gea)

The return of Dani Alves to Barcelona generated a revolution in a club that is still in the duel for the abrupt departure of Lionel Messi early in the season. Already with the arrival of Xavi Hernandez As the new coach of the first team, the return of the historic Brazilian player, winner of 23 titles over the eight years, brought fans closer to the Camp Nou to give you a well deserved welcome.

Once he stepped on the mythical stadium, Barcelona fans were surprised to see Alves in some “flip flops”, a look similar to the one he had used on his first arrival in Catalonia in 2008. “I am sure that if we join forces and begin to be positive and know that things are achieved with work, we will once again be more than a club. You, with this club, have made me feel very special, to be one of you and this has not changed. I am here because I am one more. Visit Barça and visit Catalunya and visit the mother who gave birth to all of you ”, he said at the presentation.

Beyond his return to Barça at the age of 38, the most surprising thing is that the player who has just become Olympic champion with the Brazilian team in Tokyo 2020 signed a very low contract for his record at the club itself and his sporting career. According to the newspaper The vanguard, Alves agreed to sign for the minimum wage offered by La Liga, the organization in charge of the first and second football divisions in Spain.

In this way, and after an analysis of the newspaper The reason, the former Saint Paul He would earn about 155 thousand euros until June 30, 2022, the end date of his contract. There are 14 payments of approximately 11,000 euros to which the annual CPI (inflation) that exists in Spain must be added, which would increase the salary of the player who comes from canceling a contract in the Brazilian club of about 4 million euros.

As in the new contracts, Alves would have a profit plus in case the group obtains a title in some of the competencies you face locally or in Europe.

Alves will play with number 8, the one worn by his friend Andrés Iniesta (REUTERS / Albert Gea)

It must be remembered that, due to the economic problems that Barcelona is going through and that were the trigger for the departure of Messi and also that of Antoine Griezmann to Atlético Madrid, Joan Laporta decided to ask the captains for an effort -among them Piqué and Sergio Busquets- so that the salary is lowered considerably and thus alleviate the club’s coffers.

Faced with this scenario, something that drew attention in the Catalan world was the clause that the culé institution decided to put its new acquisition. As indicated RAC1, Dani Alves signed with an exit amount of about 100 million eurosVery tall for a 38-year-old player who has a guaranteed contract only until the end of the season.

Although Xavi will only be able to use from January 1, 2022, the full-back is already training with his teammates and, if there are no problems in his participation with the team until the end of the campaign, the intention of both parties would be to be able to renew the bond for one more season, or until June 2023.

“The dressing room is now better, without a doubt, because I am here,” said Alves in the presence of more than 10,000 people who chanted his name in the stands of the Camp Nou. “There are young people with enthusiasm, and those of us who have more mileage have to join forces with theirs. We can only get better and do this together, ”he said in his presentation.

Dani Alves returned to Barcelona and his arrival made world news. Now, it only remains to see him jump onto the field with the number 8, the remembered number that a friend of the Brazilian knew how to use and that was part of the golden age of the club as was Andrés Iniesta.

KEEP READING:

Crazy presentation of Dani Alves in Barcelona: why he arrived in “flip-flops” at the Camp Nou

Barcelona chose the possible replacement for Agüero: the fortune they will pay for his token