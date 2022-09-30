The Curse of Rebel Without a Cause: The Untimely Deaths of James Dean, Natalie Wood and Sal Mineo

James Dean in a publicity photo for Rebel Without a Cause, one of the most iconic images in cinema (Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

To say that three films were worth James Dean becoming one of the great Hollywood icons of the 20th century is as true as it is incomplete. He jumped onto the big screen in 1954 with east of eden and the following year they premiered rebel without a cause y Giant, both posthumous. Because on September 30, 1955, he died in an accident surrounded by theories and conspiracies. And here the myth ends up taking shape in a story that seems scripted to suit him: a tragic death, a beautiful, young and eternal body, the context of the explosion of rock and roll and the first great generational rebellion in American society in the last century.

From his brief filmography, rebel without a cause es James Dean. Or vice versa. The title remained as an alter ego, a pseudonym on which his ephemeral career was linked, the one that he embraced as a boy and that was cut short on a day like today when i was only 24 years old. He was born in Marion, Indiana, on February 8, 1931 and there he made his first weapons in the theater. By the early ’50s, when everything was about to happen, he pivoted between Los Angeles and New York, the great cultural powerhouses of the time.

James Dean in the official poster for Rebel Without a Cause, the film that marked a generation



In the Big Apple he was trained in the mythical Actors Studiolanded small roles in three movies and fulfilled his first dream by getting on the Broadway stage. In The Inmoralist began to receive the eye of criticism. And some of it he saw Elia Kazan when in 1954 he offered him the role of Carl Trask in east of eden. After a while, Nicholas Ray hired him for the role of Jim Stark in rebel without a causeco-starring Natalie Wood y Sal Mineo. The objective was to tell the youth discontent of the time and ended up uniting three destinies marked by tragedy.

Jim Stark (Dean), John “Plato” Crawford (Sal Mineo) and Judy (Natalie Wood) meet in the juvenile division of a Los Angeles police station. As their teenage worries come to light, they will realize the things they have in common and that the adult world is far beyond a couple of years. They do not want to follow in his footsteps or repeat his mandates. A wet ear to the American dream that lived years of splendor. A move that came out very expensive.

While developing his meteoric path in acting, James was also speeding on the roads. He had a fondness for vehicles when he was a boy and at the age of 13 they gave him an extra motor for his bicycle with which he could accelerate up to 50 km/h. The next natural step was motorcycles and at 16 he was kicking up dust on two wheels. Sports cars were a matter of time. In his college years, he went from Ford to Chevrolet while fueling a dream that was unattainable at the moment and driving at full speed and quite recklessly perhaps as a way to shorten the times.

James Dean, Natalie Wood and Sal Mineo in Rebel Without a Cause staring game. (John Kobal Foundation/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

that dream had its own name: The Porsche, which in the early 1950s was leading the sports car competition. Also a setting that was familiar to him: California was the region where beginners made their first racesyes The success of his films allowed him to obtain his first model of the German brand. The circle had come full circle and James became a habit of informal road courses, where he immediately showed his talent. Although he was only able to compete in three races, he did not come down from the podium in any of them.. She had a fourth competition in mind and wanted to redouble her efforts.

Thanks to an advance from the film studio, he managed to get hold of a Porsche 550 Spyder, which he acquired on September 21, 1955. It was a too light car, designed more for racetracks than for roads and in six days, Dean had two warnings in the form of minor accidents that he chose to ignore.. On September 30, 1955, he was driving as he used to do towards the Salinas circuit. It was his last trip: on the way, he hit another vehicle head-on and James died almost instantly. In that same scene, which only he knows how and why it happened, the myth was born.

Sal Mineo, the eternal teenager

Son of Italian immigrants and raised in the New York Bronx, Salvatore Mineo Jr. he was discovered during childhood by a talent scout who saw him and his sister at the door of their home. At age 11, he made his Broadway debut in The Rose Tatto and he was the prince of the musical The King and Iwith such success that it served as a bridge to the small screen.

There he knew how to build a role physics of a troubled young man, a gang member, tormented and with that curriculum the step to rebel without a cause it was almost natural. Legend has it that Sal auditioned for a minor role, but ended up being the apex of Dean and Wood’s triangle with his John “Plato” Crawford. The ambiguous relationship with Jim of James was one of the attractions of the film, with a homosexual IMPLICATION. But that was not talked about much in the cinema, and even less so in family homes. It took a few years for Sal to talk about her bisexuality in an interview.

Sal Mineo flanked by James Dean and Natalie Wood in Rebel Without a Cause (Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images)

Mineo’s career continued with success in titles such as Marked by Hate y Exoduswhich earned him his second Academy Award nomination. She felt like a rock star and wanted to prove it herself by releasing an album under her name. But as the young man grew up, the actor was losing shine and worse, mismanagement left him on the verge of financial bankruptcy..

He took refuge in his first love, the theater, where he was able to carry out more played bets in a less modest environment. That was the night of the 12th of 1976, when he was returning from a rehearsal and was stabbed at heart level. He spoke of a crime of passion, of a settling of accounts and everything seemed to end in an attempted robbery that went wrong. I was 37 years old.

Natalie Wood, the scream that nobody wanted to hear

Natalia Zakharenko was born in San Francisco on July 20, 1938.the daughter of Russian immigrants who anticipated the Cold War and settled in California. I was five years old when the director Irving Pichel discovered her in the first row of the curious who attended the filming of Happy Land (1943). The stage name is due to Bill Goetzone of the founders of 20th Century Pictures, and at 8, had his first leading role in the successful miracle on 34th street.

When she stepped into Judy’s shoes, Natalie had much more to go than the male leads in Rebel without a cause. As he told many times, it was the first script she read and chose without being done for her His parents, that said, were opposed to acting in the film that marked a generation. And of course, herself.

Natalie Wood, here with James Dean, was nominated for an Oscar as a supporting actress for Rebel Without a Cause (Snap/Shutterstock)



Then he worked on classics like The Searchers, splendor in the grass y Love without barriersamong his most outstanding titles. At 43, she was rolling Project Brainstorm when he lost his life in circumstances never clarified. It was the night of November 29, 1981 and she was traveling with her husband Robert Wagnerthe actor Christopher Walken and the pilot of the yacht. His death is one of the great mysteries of Hollywood and his body stopped beating with a crude history of abuse and mistreatment that no one in the industry wanted to hear.

rebel without a cause premiered on October 27, 1955, almost a month after the death of its protagonist and it was an immediate success in American theaters that were excited or shocked depending on the age of the client. The critics were also very supportive, as was the Academy, which nominated Natalie Wood and Sal Mineo in the -questionable- category of supporting actor and actress and Ray for best screenplay. But the tragedy seemed to also reach this category since none was awarded. To continue the paradox game, Dean was nominated for his leading role in east of paradise y Gigante. Nevertheless, his great merit is to have become a legend. In icon of a generation. On the poster in each room. In object of sexual desire of men and women of all times. Due to eternal speculation about what happened, and what would have happened, if his Porsche had not crashed on a road near Cholame, on a day like today 67 years ago.

KEEP READING:

Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter had lunch at Germán Martitegui’s restaurant

The underdog of Hollywood: why nobody wants to work with Edward Norton

Waterworld, the film that almost sank Kevin Costner: from infidelity with a married Hawaiian dancer to the waste of millions of dollars