The customization of Saints Row will star in its next event: date and time of the presentation

Saints Row is one of those franchises that, through action, crime and humor, has managed to conquer a good handful of players. Therefore, it is not surprising that many users have celebrated the announcement of a new title that, acting as a restart of the saga, has already shown new features such as the map or some unpublished weapons. However, the Volition team also wants to highlight all the possibilities of personalization they offer with their next game.

Saints Row will present everything related to customization on April 20 at 9:00 p.m.That is why we have been summoned for a presentation focused exclusively on this mechanic, since it will be formed as one of the elements most characteristic Of the delivery. If you want to know all about customization in Saints Row, keep in mind that Volition will be holding this event on April 20 at 9:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time) through Deep Silver’s Twitch and YouTube channels.

The new Saints Row proposes us to be the boss of the underworld of Holy Unharmedbut what our character looks like will be completely up to us: “Volition has removed gender barriers and restrictions for players; wear whatever you want without limits or rules. Plus, there’s an insane amount of vehicle options and weapon customization tools. In short, in Saints Row, player choice comes first“.

On the other hand, the Volition team has opted for the spectacularity for their next installment, something they have taken from film productions like John Wick. In short, that Saints Row return to its origins It is great news, and we have already listed the reasons why we can get excited about this release dated for August 23rd.

