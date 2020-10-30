The CW Announces ‘Batwoman,’ ‘Walker’ Premiere Dates (TV News Roundup)

In immediately’s TV information roundup, the CW introduced premiere dates for upcoming dramas together with “Walker” and “Batwoman” Season 2, and Bravo introduced “The Actual Housewives of Atlanta’s” return date.

CASTING

CBS All Entry introduced that Lana Parrilla, B.Okay. Cannon, Jordane Christie, Matthew Daddario and Veronica Falcón have been solid within the second season of “Why Ladies Kill.” They be a part of the beforehand introduced Allison Tolman and Nick Frost in a model new storyline for the anthological darkish comedy, this time set in 1949 and exploring the lengths one girl will go to belong in a society that has lengthy ignored her.

Nickelodeon introduced that “Are You Afraid of the Darkish?” will function all-new members of the Midnight Society for its second season. The new characters and solid members are Luke (Bryce Gheisar), Jai (Arjun Athalye), Hanna (Beatrice Kitsos), Gabby (Malia Baker), Seth (Dominic Mariche) and Connor (Parker Queenan). The six-episode second season will comply with these youngsters as they inform terrifying tales a couple of curse solid over their seaside city and the villainous Shadowman. The collection, a reimagined tackle the ‘90s traditional, is produced by Ace Leisure and can premiere in 2021.

DATES

The CW introduced its winter premiere dates for brand spanking new collection corresponding to “Walker,” which is able to debut Jan. 21 at 8 p.m., and “Superman and Lois,” debuting Feb. 23 at 9 p.m., in addition to new seasons of beloved reveals and a few particular items of programming. New seasons of “Penn & Teller: Idiot Us” and “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” premiere Jan. 8 at 8 p.m. and 9 p.m., respectively, whereas the second season of anthology drama “Two Sentence Horror Tales” will premiere on Jan. 12 at 8 p.m. On Jan. 17 at 8 p.m., the community will debut the second season of “Batwoman,” this time that includes a brand new main woman. The fifth season of “Riverdale” and second season of “Nancy Drew” will premiere back-to-back Jan. 20 at 8 p.m. and 9 p.m., respectively. The third season premiere of “Legacies” will comply with the collection premiere of “Walker,” premiering on Jan 21 at 9 p.m; “Charmed” will return for a Season 3 premiere on Jan. 24 at 9 p.m.; “Black Lightning” Season 4 premieres Feb. 8 at 9 p.m., and “The Flash” Season 7 premieres Feb. 23 at 8 p.m. Moreover, the community will air the Critics Selection Tremendous Awards on Jan. 10, starting at 8 p.m., and its newly acquired supernatural drama “Trickster,” from CBC, will make its U.S. debut on Jan. 12 at 9 p.m.

Bravo’s “The Actual Housewives of Atlanta” will return for its thirteenth season on Dec. 6. Becoming a member of returning housewives Cynthia Bailey, Kandi Burruss, Porsha Williams and Kenya Moore this season is new housewife Drew Sidora, who’s an actor and singer set to direct her first function movie, along with a housewife and mom of three. Marlo Hampton and Tanya Sam will return as buddies of the solid, joined by Moore’s new buddy LaToya Ali. This season will heart on every housewife’s relationships as they sort out numerous obstacles, corresponding to Bailey placing on a marriage amid the pandemic and Burruss getting ready to open an upscale steakhouse within the metropolis.

FIRST LOOKS

Investigation Discovery is about to launch “Killer in Query,” a four-part restricted collection exploring contested prison circumstances, on Nov. 1 and Selection has obtained an unique sneak peek of the Jeff Titus episode. Titus was convicted on homicide costs after two hunters in his neighborhood had been discovered useless, however as a result of a serial killer was within the space on the time of the murders, there are questions on his guilt. Within the clip, which you’ll be able to watch beneath, Mike Werkema, one of many detectives who led the investigation that put Titus behind bars, and Mike Brown, one other detective on the chilly case staff, talk about whether or not they suppose Titus is responsible and why.

PROGRAMMING

Revry, the LGBTQ+ digital cable TV community, has launched OML on Revry, the primary 24/7 stay TV channel completely catering to queer girls and gender non-conforming folks; authentic content material will debut on Nov. 1. “Relationship ‘In’ Place,” an authentic collection that follows the romance between two younger girls through the pandemic, will kick off the channel’s slate of content material. Different fashionable titles embody horror comedy “Loopy Bitches,” paranormal sci-fi drama “Passage,” all three seasons of comedy collection “Gal Friends” and “Ladies Like Magic,” directed by Equipment Williamson. OML was first established in 2009 as a woman-centered YouTube channel that has since amassed greater than half 1,000,000 subscribers.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Hollywood Radio and Tv Society introduced its newly elected HRTS Associates Board for Los Angeles and New York. Kyle DeLash, director of distribution at Moonbug Leisure, and Limor Hakim, director of growth and manufacturing at Stage 1 Leisure, will function co-presidents of the Los Angeles board. In the meantime, Frederic Richter, author and founding father of Richter Scale Media, and Simon TaufiQue, producer at Orchestrated Footage, have been elected as co-presidents of the New York associates. HRTS Associates goals to assist mid-career professionals throughout all sectors of the media and content material business with networking, mentorship and academic alternatives.

Starz has named Juan Alfonso senior vp of authentic programming and tapped Paul Goldman as senior vp of manufacturing. Alfonso will be a part of the programming staff that oversees manufacturing and growth of latest Starz Authentic collection. He beforehand served as a TV manufacturing government, and involves the community following a seven-year stint at Disney/ABC Studios. Goldman will spearhead the bodily manufacturing of Starz Authentic collection from inception to supply, approving budgets and schedules, managing manufacturing sources and overseeing submit productions. He previously served as vice president of post-production at ABC Studios.

DEALS

Radio and tv character Bobby Bones signed an unique total tv growth cope with BBC Studios’ Los Angeles manufacturing arm. Bones will work completely with the studio throughout all tv media as an government producer creating and doubtlessly internet hosting authentic unscripted and scripted collection. The radio host is at the moment working with BBC Studios on the unscripted collection “Breaking Bobby Bones,” set to debut on Nationwide Geographic, which follows Bones as he travels throughout the nation to meet folks with distinctive expertise and jobs to see if he can sustain with their work.

STREAMING

Fox News Worldwide expanded distribution to 12 extra international locations, together with enhanced distribution throughout Amazon Fireplace TV’s streaming platform, forward of the presidential election. The nations added are Costa Rica, Eire, Norway, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Slovakia and Iceland, totaling 27 international locations the place the streaming service is on the market. Viewers could have entry to Fox News and Fox Enterprise, together with a catalog of 20 on-demand packages.

ACQUISITIONS

Amazon Prime Video has acquired psychological thriller “Inform Me Your Secrets and techniques,” starring Lily Rabe, Amy Brenneman, Hamish Linklater and Enrique Murciano. Created and written by Harriet Warner and co-produced by Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Tales, the 10-episode drama collection, which is able to premiere in 2021, follows a trio of characters with troubling pasts. As their tales unfold, the traces between sufferer and perpetrator grow to be blurred.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, Chris Evans, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw and first baseman Cody Bellinger, together with Fragrance Genius, will seem on “Jimmy Kimmel Dwell.” In the meantime, “The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon” will function company America Ferrera, David Dobrick, Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager and nation music duo Brothers Osborne. Sen. Bernie Sanders, Shepard Smith and Sleaford Mods are tonight’s company on “Late Night time With Seth Myers,” and Sen. Kamala Harris is tonight’s visitor on “The Every day Present With Trevor Noah.”