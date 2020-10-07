The CW Head of Talent and Casting Lori Openden to Retire, Dana Theodoratos to Lead Department

After many years within the trade, The CW’s government vp of expertise and casting Lori Openden is retiring this month. In her stead, the community’s senior vp of expertise and casting Dana Therodoratos — who has labored with Openden on the community since 2006 — will step into the function to oversee casting of all CW collection, pilots and unique scripted digital programming.

“Below Lori and Dana’s steering, discovering and showcasing rising new expertise has been an indicator of The CW model since its inception, offering this community with a proud legacy of launching breakout stars that’s second to none,” mentioned CW chairman and CEO Mark Pedowitz. “Together with her huge expertise and so many memorable casts and credit to her title, Lori has left an indelible mark on each this community and this trade, and we can’t thank her sufficient for all of her contributions. And as everybody right here at The CW needs Lori all of the very best, we’re extraordinarily happy to have Dana taking the reins and main our casting efforts going ahead, making certain The CW’s custom of assembling dynamic casts and breaking new expertise will proceed.”

Openden’s Hollywood profession stretches again via the previous 40-plus years. Between 1985 and 1999, she labored at NBC, finally rising to senior vp of expertise and casting and overseeing the casting of a whole bunch of exhibits, together with “ER,” “Buddies,” “Seinfeld,” “Frasier,” “Regulation & Order,” “Regulation & Order: SVU,” “Will & Grace,” “Murder: Life on the Avenue” and “West Wing.” She had a hand in casting over 500 long-form NBC initiatives. As an impartial casting director, Openden’s work consists of collection akin to “Hill Avenue Blues,” “Cheers” and “8 Easy Guidelines.”

She frolicked at UPN after NBC, serving as senior vp of expertise and casting, engaged on “Veronica Mars,” “All people Hates Chris,” and “Kevin Hill,” amongst different exhibits.

Openden and Theodoratos each joined The CW from its community predecessor UPN in 2006, and have had a hand in casting a quantity of key exhibits, together with “All American,” “Gossip Woman,” “Riverdale,” “Girlfriends,” “The Recreation,” “90210,” “The Vampire Diaries,” “Jane the Virgin,” and the community’s DC collection.

Theodoratos went on turn into a director within the division, casting one-hour dramas, multi-camera and single-cam comedies, earlier than shifting up to turn into VP and then senior VP in 2014. Her profession consists of a number of years within the early aughts because the supervisor of casting at Michael Ovitz’s TV studio Artists Tv Group.