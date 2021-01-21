The CW Moves ‘The Flash’ Premiere Date Back One Week (TV News Roundup)

In right now’s TV information roundup, The CW has moved “The Flash” premiere date, and Estrella TV renewed its primetime discuss collection “Tu-Evening con Omar Chaparro.”

RENEWALS

Estrella TV has renewed primetime discuss collection “Tu-Evening con Omar Chaparro” for a second season, which is scheduled to premiere Jan. 25 at 9 p.m. Co-produced and hosted by Mexican comic and actor Chaparro, the 123 collection pulled two million views throughout its first 20-episode season. Prime audiences got here from Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Denver and Chicago.

PROGRAMMING

The CW has moved the premiere date for “The Flash” to March 2 at 8 p.m., one week later from its initially scheduled seventh season debut. The evening of Feb. 23 will now be devoted to “Superman and Lois.” The 90-minute collection premiere will air at 8 p.m. and be adopted by a particular, “Superman and Lois: Legacy of Hope,” that can supply behind-the-scenes seems to be and interviews from the solid of the brand new collection, in addition to particular company discussing the Man of Metal’s legacy.

PBS SoCal and KCET introduced a rebranding effort that can embody new emblem launches and updates in creativity each on-air and on-line. Two years after merging with satellite tv for pc service Hyperlink TV to create the Public Media Group of Southern California, the stations have unified their on-line platforms with a brand new web site redesign that goals to make guests uncover programming and sources extra simply. The rebranding effort will even accommodate for the rise in digital-first audiences by way of streaming, social media, digital occasions and extra.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, John Oliver, Charles Pierce and Ashley McBryde shall be on “Jimmy Kimmel Reside” whereas Martin Scorsese, Fran Lebowitz, Hunter Schafer and Playboi Carti are company on “The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Chris Hayes and Sarah Thawer are tonight’s company on “Late Evening With Seth Meyers.” Stacey Abrams shall be on “The Every day Present With Trevor Noah.”