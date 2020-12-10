The CW Unveils Tyler Hoechlin’s ‘Superman & Lois’ Costume (TV Roundup)

In in the present day’s TV information roundup, The CW shared first look photos of Tyler Hoechlin in his Superman costume for “Superman & Lois,” and Netflix and Headspace introduced three upcoming initiatives on meditation and sleep.

Showtime introduced that Rosie O’Donnell, Donald Faison and Griffin Dunne will visitor star on episodes of “The L Phrase: Era Q” for its upcoming Season 2. The sequence facilities round a gaggle of mates in Los Angeles who cope with their grownup lives and all of the issues that come together with them. O’Donnell will be a part of within the position of a public defender named Carrie, Faison will painting an editor working alongside Leisha Hailey‘s character and Dunne will play an ultra-successful worldwide artwork supplier. Showtime additionally introduced that Jordan Hull‘s position has been upgraded to make her character a sequence common. The season is anticipated to air in 2021.

Netflix and Headspace, a meditation and mindfulness firm, introduced the collaborative creation of three new initiatives all to be made out there on the streaming platform. Jan. 1 will see the premiere of “Headspace Information to Meditation,” with every episode within the sequence that includes co-founder Andy Puddicombe describing a distinct profit to meditation earlier than main a guided meditation. The former Buddhist monk will even assist educate every method. The two following initiatives, “Headspace Information to Sleep” and an interactive expertise, haven’t but been given launch dates, although they’re anticipated to drop in 2021. All three are produced by Vox Media Studios. Watch the brand new trailer for “Headspace Information to Meditation” under.

MotorTrend introduced a Jan. 29 launch date for “Prime Gear America,” which can solely be out there on the MotorTrend app. The sequence follows Dax Shepard, Rob Corddry and Jethro Bovingdon on a motorized journey throughout the U.S., driving a 123 of supercars from the 2020 Shelby GT 500 to the 2020 McLaren GT. The new present is a recent tackle the “Prime Gear” franchise and permits viewers to look at the automotive junkies showcase among the newest and best wheels in the marketplace. The solid additionally makes an attempt varied challenges like overlanding in thousand-dollar autos.

The CW shared a primary take a look at Tyler Hoechlin equipped in his Superman go well with forward of the Feb. 23 premiere of the brand new sequence, “Superman & Lois.” The costume was designed by Laura Jean Shannon and dropped at life by her workforce along with Inventive Character Engineering. Shannon stated she designed the outfit to have a muscle construction that’s extra streamlined, an armored belt and varied design strains all through. Elizabeth Tulloch will star subsequent to Hoechlin as Lois Lane, Superman’s long-time love curiosity. The present is a part of the Arrowverse, which incorporates exhibits like “The Flash” and “Supergirl.” Try the brand new picture under.

Earl Enterprises has enlisted the experience of IMG as its worldwide licensing consultant for varied restaurant manufacturers, together with Planet Hollywood, Buca di Beppo, Bertucci’s, Bravo! Italian Kitchen, Brio Italian Grille and Earl of Sandwich. IMG will assist lengthen the manufacturers by the creation of brand name licensing and product partnerships, basing the selections on every particular person model’s historical past and particular style. Earl Enterprises and IMG intention to broaden the eating places’ manufacturers by extra retail channels, from grocery shops to e-commerce.

“Jimmy Kimmel Dwell!” will deliver on Keegan-Michael Key, Isla Fisher and Ingrid Andress tonight, whereas “The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon” will function Jon Hamm, Meghan Trainor and Earth, Wind & Fireplace. Rachel Maddow and Megan Thee Stallion will seem on “The Late Present With Stephen Colbert,” and Aubrey Plaza, Natalie Palamides and Kaz Rodriguez can be on “Late Night time With Seth Meyers.” Additionally, George Wallace will seem on “The Day by day Present With Trevor Noah.”