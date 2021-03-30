The CW’s ‘All American: Homecoming’ Adds Six to Cast

The CW’s “All American” pilot spinoff starring Geffri Maya, “All American: Homecoming,” has added half a dozen new forged members: Peyton Alex Smith, Kelly Jenrette, Cory Hardrict, Sylvester Powell, Netta Walker and Camille Hyde.

“All American: Homecoming,” government produced and written by “All American” showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll, takes place towards the backdrop of the HBCU expertise, and can see Maya reprise her function as Simone Hicks.

In accordance to the community, the spinoff “follows a younger tennis hopeful from Beverly Hills and an elite baseball participant from Chicago as they cope with the excessive stakes of faculty sports activities, whereas additionally navigating the highs, lows and sexiness of unsupervised early maturity at a prestigious Traditionally Black School.”

Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, David Madden and Robbie Rogers are additionally government producing the pilot, which is able to air as an episode within the present third season of “All American.” Berlanti Productions is producing in affiliation with Warner Bros. Tv. Michael Schultz will direct the “All American: Homecoming” pilot spinoff.

Smith, most not too long ago seen in The CW’s “Legacies,” is about to play Damon Sims, who’s described as a nationally ranked baseball prodigy from the South Aspect of Chicago, whose household moved to an prosperous neighborhood shortly after his Little League staff was concerned in a controversial nationwide scandal. Smith, who additionally starred in Kathryn Bigelow’s “Detroit” and BET’s “The Quad,” is repped by Progressive Artists, Genuine Expertise & Literary Administration, and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.

Jenrette, most not too long ago a sequence common on Spectrum’s “Manhunt Lethal Video games” and excellent visitor actress in a drama Emmy nominee in 2018 for “The Handmaid’s Story,” will play Amara Patterson, a profitable journalist-turned-journalism professor who’s Simone’s aunt. Jenrette is repped by MKS & Associates, Robyn Bluestone Administration & legal professional Matt Rosen of GGSSC.

Hardrict is Coach Marcus Turner, who as soon as performed baseball at Bringston College and had an damage derail his professional ball profession. Hardrict not too long ago filmed indie suspense thriller “Karen” reverse Taryn Manning, stars in Crackle’s “The Oath,” and closely recurs on Showtime’s “The Chi” and CBS’ “SWAT.” He’s repped by Buchwald and legal professional Karl Austen.

Powell is Jessie Raymond, Jr., an Atlanta native and hardworking varsity baseball participant who befriended Damon whereas teen ballplayers; being in Damon’s shadow complicates their friendship. Powell, who has appeared in “90210” and “Legal Minds,” is repped by Pakula/King & Associates and ThirdHill Leisure.

Walker performs Keisha McCalla, a college administrator and “unofficial mayor of Bringston,” recognized for being the lifetime of the social gathering regardless of being a freshman. Repped by Paonessa Expertise Company and MRK MGMT, Walker is understood for her theater work in “Yen,” “Come As You Are,” and different stage productions.

Hyde is Thea Mays, a queen bee sophomore who takes duty for representing the Black neighborhood within the sport very critically; Simone’s arrival at Bringston creates a conflict with the bond they share as Black ladies in tennis. Hyde, who has appeared in “American Vandal” and “Katy Keene,” amongst different sequence, is repped by Greene & Associates Expertise Company, Mosaic, and Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobasser Youthful & Gentle.