The cyberattacks against the Madrid metro encourage him to put out a new security system… that will take years to arrive

Every day there are many cyber attacks that occur in the world. In many cases, it is the countries themselves that they carry out these attacks on enemies in order to destabilize the entire society. The clearest case may be Lazarus, an alleged North Korean cyberattack group affiliated with its government that constantly launches attacks on other countries. Now there are many institutions that try to protect themselves against these attacks.





Virtually everything around us is connected to the network and controlled by a computer. It is because of that The Madrid Metro has decided to bet on a new system against cyber attacks to be completely protected against any type of attack that may occur against this critical infrastructure and that may be vulnerable.

1.8 million euros will be allocated to this new system

When we talk about critical infrastructures, whose malfunctions can affect the entire country, one must be very careful with ransomware. He tries by all means to hijack information from servers with lots of personal datasuch as the Metro, and paralyzes it completely as it does not have access to the internal network.





In this way, now the Community of Madrid has put out to tender a contract of 1.8 million euros, as it appears in the contracting portal. This money will be used to create a Cyber-Resilience platform that allows the system not to fall even if it suffers a cyber attack.

This program must be completed within the next 42 months, or what is the same, 3 and a half years. A date that is undoubtedly really long and we hope that once awarded it will end up being shortened by the company that ends up taking charge of it.

The system clearly responds to the increase that is already being experienced in 2022 in cyberattacks with ransomware to deceive all possible customers. And all this, without having finished the year yet, it is possible to verify the important increase fueled by war in Ukraine and also the appearance of teleworking as a tool that many employees have used, and that have been targets to break into office servers.

Via | VoicePopuli