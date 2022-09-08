The Cyberpunk 2077 thing and its non-expansion on PS4 and Xbox One is a scoundrel that can go well

CD Projekt has to present the best possible DLC to justify the abandonment of old gen consoles.

It has been a joy to finally see the announcement of the first expansion of Cyberpunk 2077, it has been made to beg!, but the truth is that even knowing little about it, it seems clear that it aspires to repeat the scale of the formidable Blood and Wine of The Witcher 3. And yet here I am, not to talk about the expansion itself but about the platforms in which it will be released. Or rather the What has he left behind? because Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty has ruled out, at least for now, premiering in PS4 y Xbox One. And of course, the debate -and the controversy- are served.

On the one hand, it seems to me an absolute scoundrel because… what about those who have not made the leap to the next gen? Do they hold on and now? Obviously not the ideal platforms; it looks and plays much better on the next gen and PC. But is this attitude valid, which seems more like that of someone who lowers his arms and surrenders? The one who says to himself “there is no solution, let’s pretend there was never a problem”.

The Polish study can turn the situation around and turn this controversial decision into a triumphant actionWell, although at first the obvious answer would be “no”, we are in such a peculiar scenario that the “yes” is totally understandable. We are already seeing it in the comments of the announcement news, with players justifying and defending this decision. Why? Since the release of the ill-fated version of Cyberpunk 2077 on PS4 and XOne, there has been a lot of talk about how “it was not a game for these platforms”; that it was big for him and that conditioned everything. Apart from the misleading advertising and all the promises that CD Projekt did not keep, yes, it is obvious that it was an overly ambitious game and that its authors also did not know how to deal with its technical limitations when creating Night City. Without that “ballast” so to speak, will we see an RPG action more in line with what was expected of Cyberpunk 2077? It’s an idea that’s easy to get your hopes up about.

Will there be more freedom when facing the action? Will we be facing a bigger and live stage? Will we be speechless with the staging and the spectacular nature of the fights? Now, of course, we live in the “yes, yes and yes”, because we are video game fans and we want to enjoy great video games. But if CD Projekt RED has sacrificed the game on PS4 and Xbox One, they have to justify it with a content expansion that leaves us all in awe. Though it is painful and -as I said- more than one will find it a scoundrel without any justification, I think that over time and deeds, not words!, the Polish studio can turn the situation around and turn this controversial decision into a lucky of triumphant action give them back the good fame that they lost with the premiere of Cyberpunk 2077.

If CD Projekt RED has sacrificed the PS4 and Xbox One game, they have to justify it with a DLC that amazes usThat neither PS4 nor Xbox One was mentioned in the Phantom Liberty trailer has made me raise my hands to my head and almost immediately, without realizing it, I had accepted that it was “a necessary evil” to enjoy an expansion of content to the height of the legacy of the authors of The Witcher 3. Come on. I think it’s a different scenario than the Intermission episode of Final Fantasy VII Remake, illogically PS5 exclusive. And I say illogical because the base game worked perfectly on PlayStation 4, so there were no technical reasons (and there were market ones) to create such an exclusive.

The complaints are going to be there and they are totally understandable, but honestly, and being clear about the controversy, I sincerely believe that this will end up benefiting the game itself and indirectly to us, the players, who will enjoy an RPG that lives up to expectations . It’s time to look to the future and if the game wants to shine, it needs to leave behind technical limitations. Now is the time to show all the potential that is hidden in Cyberpunk 2077. And there can be no excuses.

