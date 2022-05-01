The cyberpunk adventure starring a cat, getting closer to its launch: Stray arrives in summer

It was one of the standalone surprises at the PS5 reveal event, and it’s also coming to PC and PS4.

A cat and a cyberpunk world, could you ask for more? Stray was one of the independent surprises included by PlayStation at the PS5 presentation event, leaving a lot of enthusiasm among the public for its careful staging. Now, about two years later, we already have a clearer idea of ​​when it will hit stores.

Through a brief preview published on social networks, PlayStation ensures that Stray will be available for purchase this summer. Stray has confirmed its release on PS5, PS4 as well as on PC, from where the footage shown is captured.

This information comes shortly after its registration in the Australian content classification system, which anticipated news about the video game. However, we will have to wait for a statement from those responsible, since in their official portals they continue to date the adventure for 2022 to dry.

It has also been quite a few months since there has been any news in the form of trailers for the video game, so it is not necessary to rule out any publication in this regard.

Stray is presented as a third-person adventure video game set between detailed alleys illuminated with neon lights in which a stray cat, lost and separated from his family, must solve an ancient mystery to escape from a forgotten cyber city and find the way back home. You can learn more about the proposal in the special video that we attach below.

