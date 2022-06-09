The Cyberpunk: Edgerunners collection presentations its first trailer and confirms its premiere for September on Netflix

Netflix has published that Cyberpunk: Edgerunners can be launched in September together with an authentic trailer for the brand new anime collection.

Even supposing till now it had handiest been showed that it will be launched in 2022, Netflix has been extra exact all over the 3rd day of its Geeked Week. The trailer begins out relatively slowly, earlier than rushing thru a number of chaotic clips of the Cyberpunk 2077-related anime, appearing off some beautiful ugly scenes that expose that Edgerunners is undoubtedly grown-ups.

You’ll watch the trailer right here:

Consistent with the cultured of the sport and the cyberpunk style basically, Edgerunners is colourful and flashy, whether or not it is the vibrant lighting of Night time Town or the bloody explosions within the collection’ brutal combat scenes.

The motion seems to happen in the similar location as Cyberpunk 2077’s The Pickup project, through which V and Jackie select up the Maelstrom gang’s spider-spy robotic. We see a identical negotiation, even if the payload seems to be a human lady relatively than a robotic. The lady is grabbed, guns are drawn, palms are bring to an end, and common chaos ensues.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is a 10-episode standalone tale a few side road thug who turns into a mercenary referred to as the Edgerunner. The collection used to be first introduced two years in the past, in June 2020, however Netflix, together with co-developers CD Projekt Crimson and Studio Cause, had been slightly quiet concerning the collection ever since. Optimistically we’re going to see extra earlier than the premiere in September.