‘The Daily Show’ Team on Producing a Late-Night Show Remotely

Even the coronavirus pandemic couldn’t cease Comedy Central’s long-running “The Daily Show.” Trevor Noah’s late-night showcase, now produced remotely and dubbed “The Daily Social Distancing Show,” has expanded to 45 minutes per evening throughout manufacturing, for the primary time because the franchise launched in 1996.

The Emmy-nominated staff behind the present – govt producer and showrunner Jennifer Flanz, supervising producer and author David Kibuuka and author Dan Amira – joined Selection senior editor Michael Schneider on Aug. 21 for an unique Q&A within the Selection Streaming Room introduced by Comedy Central.

Flanz mirrored on the ultimate dwell present, wherein the staff produced a goodbye tribute to their dwell viewers. When the showrunners made a joint resolution to shut manufacturing in March, her staff had thought work-from-home would solely final two to 3 weeks.

“We have been fairly geared up to simply shortly shift into — we’ll simply do some fast movies right here and there the primary few days, as a result of we actually didn’t understand how extreme the pandemic was going to get,” she recalled. “By the center of the [first week off set,] we have been doing like longer YouTube exhibits, after which we have been like why don’t we work out easy methods to get this on the air?”

On the brilliant facet, Amira believes “The Daily Social Distancing Show” has allowed his writing staff to pursue jokes they haven’t written earlier than. Writers not must gage with the dwell viewers’s response, whereas the manufacturing staff has explored inventive methods to show humor on display screen. Flanz provides the distant side permits the editors to benefit from the present of their properties, with out worrying about each line hitting the mark.

“This week, we had Trevor speaking to an alien within the nook of the display screen. We turned Trevor into a newsman with glasses,” mentioned Amira. “You may simply do that stuff immediately, go on to the subsequent joke, and it’s gone. That stuff would have been a lot tougher to do, if not unimaginable within the studio.”

With occasions main as much as the Black Lives Matter protests and the upcoming presidential election, “The Daily Show” has been masking a vary of subjects, some that weren’t unpacked with jokes and banters. Fairly, Noah and the writers have discovered methods to debate these information tales in a extra critical but digestible method.

Flanz provides the totally different experiences and backgrounds of the writing staff permits the present to faucet into a big selection of topics. A member of her staff, as an example, has been pitching tales from Australia, the place he has been primarily based because the early days of the pandemic.

“The beauty of having such a numerous forged is that there’s so many alternative items to do from so many alternative factors of views, and also you don’t have to simply adhere to the host. It’s good for Trevor to have any individual to play off of,” mentioned Flanz.

“The Daily Show” has acquired six primetime Emmy nominations this yr, which ties the franchise’s file for many nominations since 2014. The present additionally acquired its first excellent writing for a 123 sequence nomination, in addition to its first excellent directing for a 123 sequence nomination, since Noah grew to become host. These history-making nominations have boosted the staff’s morale, particularly whereas everybody’s working from residence.

“The quantity of labor has been the identical over the past 5 years. It’s all the time the identical,” mentioned Kibuuka. “But it surely’s good that individuals are seeing the quantity of labor, as a result of subsequent yr, after they don’t see the quantity of labor, we’ll nonetheless must do the identical quantity of labor that there’s.”

On returning to studio manufacturing, the staff agrees on taking it gradual, till each staff member can safely work in the identical house. “Our best content material comes from our morning conferences, the place there’s about 40 of us, producers, writers, skills, correspondents,” mentioned Flanz. “We sit round and we simply debate issues, and that’s superior. And that’s how our present will get made.”

Watch the complete dialog beneath.