The Dall-E 2 AI is so good that it can already be used to create amazing magazine covers like this one

Dall-E 2 is giving a lot to talk about lately. It’s artificial intelligence based on GPT-3 is making leaps and bounds when it comes to generation of images through a simple description. And although the DALL-E Mini has captured a lot of prominence, the first continues to surprise with all the functions that it integrates as well as the uses that it is being given.

As we have been able to see through Twitter, this artificial intelligence has been used to generate the cover of one of the most important magazines in the world. Cosmopolitan wanted to bet on this AI to mark a new milestone as this is the first cover that has been created with this systemand the truth is that it is impressive.

Dall-E can hog all the magazine covers

But although it seems that this is something easy, the truth is that it requires many hours. To do this, an expert in artificial intelligence has been behind this project with a great human team doing different tests. they have to go choosing the right words to generate the cover you want, and this has required many hours of trial and error. Although luckily, each test should only take 20 seconds to generate.





As reported by Karen X Cheng on her Twitter account, it has been more than 100 hours testing with DALL-E 2 so you can find out exactly how it works. Because you have to be retouching the text that is entered until you find the right image required by the aesthetics of the magazine. The text has been outlined for a long time, and in the end something has come out that is fantastic. Specifically, the text says the following:

A wide angle shot from below of a female astronaut with an athletic feminine body walking with swagger towards camera on mars in an infinite universe, synthwave digital art.





The really curious thing that stands out in this case is that AI has not been transferred to a technological magazine, which would have been the most logical first step. has finished in one of the biggest magazines in the worldfollowed by thousands of women and that will make it possible to put this AI in front of all these people, who otherwise would not have known it.

Another of the big questions that can be asked is if this is going to end end up threatening the artists. But in the end for this artist this is something that is not going to be fulfilled, since she sees it as a simple tool to help human artists with which she can mess around to create something great.