The Dallas Cowboys’ plan to bring Mexico a game of their NFL season

Dallas will seek to be the protagonist of a duel in Mexico (Photo: Geoff Burke / Reuters)

On the afternoon of last Wednesday, December 15, the news was released that 18 teams belonging to the NFL, under the support of International Committee, They were granted access to carry out different commercial activities, marketing and connection with fans in different international territories as part of a strategy for franchises to build their brands globally.

The Dallas Cowboys They were one of the nine teams that bet on Mexican territory, the place where the greatest number of fans of the team is concentrated after the United States, according to figures from the same NFL.

Stephen Jones y Jerry Jones Jr., vice presidents of the Texas franchise, confirmed that their wish is for the team to show up to play matches on Mexican soil. Therefore, they will try to pressure the league to be assigned a match in Mexico, as revealed by the Jones brothers to Carlos Nava, correspondent of ESPN.

“We are excited about this opportunity. We have played preseason games in the past and we have to sit down but the possibilities are there. We will have to work and know how it affects the NFL calendar as it affects our calendar but there will be a game there (in Mexico) in the near future “said Jerry Jones Jr., vice president of marketing for the Dallas franchise.

Stephen Jones told ESPN that they hope to play in Mexico (Photo: Matthew Emmons / Reuters)

Jones Jr. also noted that the team of Los Cowboys They have been working with Mexico for more than five decades so the new NFL initiative has brought a new opportunity for the Mexican franchise and fans.

What’s more, Stephen Jones He assured that the intention for the team to play in the country is being directed so that it could take place in the following regular season.

“We feel that the Cowboys have worked with Mexico for many years. We have invited many people from Mexico to enjoy our matches and we have played many games in various places in Mexico. We feel like we have done it for a long time but this announcement makes it more official and we can continue to work on increasing our fan base, ”he commented.

The idea that the Cowboys could land on Aztec soil and be able to carry out an official match is not ruled out. Repeatedly, Jerry Jones, owner and general manager of the Texas franchise, had stated that it was a wish that his team could dispute a commitment in Aztec lands. Which also looks complicated by the commercial commitments and the sponsorship for the home matches in the AT&T Stadium.

Jerry Jones, owners of the Cowboys, also expects a duel in Mexican fields (Photo: Matthew Emmons / Reuters)

The first time the Dallas team played a game in Mexico was on August 15, 1994. In this duel the Cowboys lost 6-0 at the hands of the Houston Oilers. That was the first time the NFL had featured a game on the court of the Aztec stadium.

Two years later, on August 5, 1996, Team America fell again 32-6 against the Kansas City Chiefs squad, in the vicinity of the Monterrey University Stadium.

On August 17, 1998, the Cowboys again fell 21-3 to the New England Patriots on the Azteca court. It was until 2001 that the Vaqueros could defeat the Raiders 21-6 on the Coloso de Santa Úrsula court. That last meeting was as part of the American Bowl, exhibition commitment.

KEEP READING:

NFL revealed which are the most popular teams in Mexico

Why the Dallas Cowboys could play in Mexico in 2022

The Cowboys are close to clinching the top of the NFC East by beating Washington