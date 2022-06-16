The dancing goalkeeper from Australia gave details of the “trap” that helped him in penalties against Peru: “It was kill or be killed”

Andrew Redmayne’s unsportsmanlike attitude against Pedro Gallese in the Peru-Australia penalty shootout

the australian archer Andrew Redmayne He spoke this Wednesday in Sydney about what left the classification of his selected team to world after having defeated Peru in the playoff The hero of the oceanic team, key with his final save, referred to the moment in which he found the bottle of Pedro Gallese with a piece of paper where the sticks where his teammates would kick were written down.

The Peruvian goalkeeper had a list with instructions on how the Australian players would execute. Before each shot, he looked at her to have a reference and in the first shot of the Socceroos held him back Martin Boyle. But, he discovered the strategy and before the third shot, in charge of Craig Goodwinapproached the arch, took the notes next to the bottle, and threw them behind the billboards.

“Yes, that happened. I know how much it meant to my teammates, so it was kill or be killed. I seized my moment. If we had notes in our bottle and someone from Peru saw them, they would have thrown it away too”, he confessed at the Sydney airport before inquiries from the local press.

Redmayne, 33, became an internet sensation for his eccentric moves on the goal line to throw his opponents off center before every shot from eleven meters. After qualifying he was received as a hero in Australia for his save from the penalty alex valerawho gave his nation a 5-4 victory on penalties in Doha on Tuesday.

Having a score in a penalty shootout is something that is not prohibited by the regulations. One of the most remembered goalkeepers to use one was the German Jens Lehmann in the executions against Argentina for the quarterfinals of the 2006 World Cup, when he stopped the shots from Robert Ayala y Esteban Cambiasso to access the semi-finals.

Valera fails penalty in Peru vs Australia. Video: TNT Sports Chile

In Tuesday’s repechage, the Australian goalkeeper this time implemented a unique technique by dancing on the goal line before each shot: “It is a way that the rival does not know where I am going to throw myself and I also want them to get nervous, that the arch is smaller than it really is. It doesn’t always work for me, but this time it allowed me to stop two shots”, he explained in 2019, when using that same strategy he was the figure in the definition of the title that his team, Sydney FC, beat him 4-1 on penalties to Perth Glory for the Australian Rules Football League Final.

Beyond being a particular character, his sports career could have had an important turn and perhaps he would have reached the Premier League. In 2005, aged 16, he played for the New South Wales Institute of Sport, and his team finished goalless in a match against an Arsenal youth team. Because of his work, Redmayne was invited by the London club to a test in England, according to an article in the Sydney Morning Herald. But, after a test, the London cast decided on another goalkeeper: Wojciech Szczęsny.

