The dangerous precedent set by the Brazil-Argentina ruling and why the sanction of the players implies a disciplinary excess

Agents of the Brazilian National Sanitary Surveillance Agency (ANVISA) try to arrest four Argentine players during a match with Brazil in Sao Paulo

After a five-month wait and with both teams qualified for the World Cup in Qatar, the FIFA Disciplinary Committee was issued on the case of the match between Brazil and Argentina by South American Qualifiers, which was suspended on September 5 at the Arena Corinthians stadium, in the city of São Paulo, due to the intrusion of security personnel and the Brazilian National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), who sought to isolate Dibu Martínez, Giovani Lo Celso, Cuti Romero and Emiliano Buendía, whom he accused of having falsified their affidavit and not having notified that they had been in England (where they were developing their careers), amid the controls due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Court decided that the match should continue to be played on a neutral field, fined the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) and the AFA, and sanctioned the aforementioned players with a two-game suspension for “not complying with the Protocol for International Football Matches”. Return to FIFA Football”.

The ruling, delayed to the point that both teams have resolved their participation in the World Cup, registers a strong political content and sets a dangerous precedent. It even goes against what the entity’s own statutes proclaim, which prohibit state interference in its universe. However, he applied an almost symbolic sanction to the suspension of a match of this caliber due to the entry of political authorities to the field of play, trying to take the protagonists from the grass. And he even established penalties for the players that do not arise from the statements of the soccer players or the referee, but from Anvisa’s version. It’s worth breaking it down.

Brazil will have to pay a fine of 500,000 Swiss francs – about 540,000 US dollars – “as a result of the infractions committed against security and public order”. And it will not host the match on its territory. But the AFA is also forced to pay 200,000 Swiss francs -US$ 216,000- due to “failure to comply with its obligations regarding security and public order, the preparations for the match and its participation.” no one is guilty.

With this precedent, it is worth risking a conflict hypothesis. A selected X does not have his best footballer due to injury for a transcendent duel. And it has jurisprudence that indicates that if an official or authority enters the field and the duel is suspended, with the payment of a fine by the organizing country of the event, the commitment will be played another day, in which, perhaps, long enough for his star player to recover and be able to face him in better conditions… Almost without consequences. At least dangerous.

And the suspension of goalkeeper Martínez, Cuti Romero, Emiliano Buendía and Lo Celso amounts to an excess of the Commission’s disciplinary powers. Because if they, or the AFA administrators on their behalf, falsified an affidavit, it is a purely migratory issue, it is not the responsibility of a sports court. It is the power of the local authorities that, if so, in such a case, they could even be charged with the malicious spread of the disease, in the case of an omission in the midst of a pandemic.

But there are more striking details. The footballers lived and developed their careers in England (they continue to do so with the exception of Lo Celso, who moved to Villarreal), they had played in the Premier League the previous weekend, they were photographed on top of the plane that brought them from Great Britain to South America to defend the Albiceleste. And they had been formally summoned for the Qualifiers, a competition organized by FIFA. It was public and notorious knowledge that they had passed through England, because they are football stars who play there… Obvious information available to anyone in relation to sport. Even for the Court that sanctioned them.

In the referee’s report Jesus Valenzuela to which he had access Infobae On the day of the match, the Venezuelan established that “state health surveillance personnel were present, communicating that the match could not continue because there were players (Emiliano Martínez, Giovani Lo Celso, Cristian Romero and Emiliano Buendía) who had not been quarantined. , according to the legislation of the state of São Paulo. Proceeding to the suspension of the meeting.

There is no hint of guilt of the soccer players in the referee’s brief, the pillar, the base of support of what the Disciplinary Commissions act. Where did the Court find out, then, that they had breached the protocol? From the Anvisa version. In other words, he sanctioned the protagonists by drinking in what was pointed out by actors outside the show.

The feeling is that, once again, FIFA was not encouraged by Brazil, one of the powerful in the world of football. And an elite show remains in his hands, an Argentina-Brazil, six months before the World Cup (it is speculated that it will be played in the June window) and with the possibility of taking it to a stage far from South America (Qatar perhaps? as an appetizer to the main course?) A classic of this level, only in cachet, would cost the organizers around two or three million dollars per selected. Here it is served free, with costs includedson of a sanction that can cause harmful consequences in the future.

KEEP READING:

When could the players of the Argentine national team meet the sanction dates imposed by FIFA

Chiqui Tapia’s message after FIFA’s resolution on the suspended match between Argentina and Brazil