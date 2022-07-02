The dangerous spyware Joker has been eluding Android controls for five years: these are the 20 apps found on Google Play

Joker is an Android malware also known as Bread that seeks to obtain information from people of users of this mobile OS. It has been active since at least 2017 and, even over time, it is still within Google Play applications, since it manages to continue to pass security controls. Now ESET has discovered new apps that contain this malware.

Joker is a spyware that is capable of intercept SMS messages arriving on the victim’s device and make subscriptions to premium services. It also manages to display unwanted advertising.

According to ESET security experts, some apps “record up to 10,000 downloads”. One of the reasons Joker continues to succeed in breaching Google Play’s security barriers is because malicious actors “have been constantly looking for new techniques in order to be effective”. As far as is known, most apps are no longer on Google Play but if you have downloaded them, you should take additional measures to protect your smartphone.

What are these 20 apps





The names of the 20 applications that distributed the Joker malware reported only in June 2022 are these:

All QRCode Scanner PDF Scanner Reader Wow Translator Rainy Day Wallpaper Neon Live Wallpaper Plenty Emoji Messages Cute Photo Editor All Wallpaper SMS All Photo Translator Smart CMM Launcher CamHipro Cool Messages Sketch Photo Editor Blood Sugar Log Bubble Message Create Photo Stickers Shining Live Wallpaper Toy Blast Star-Falcon RGB Emoji Keyboard Camera Translator Pro

They are applications that help us improve certain functions that are usually missing from the phone such as QR code readers, wallpaper apps or accessories for the camera. Joker has shown the ability to evade the controls of the official Android store.

Beyond the fact that many of the apps fulfill the promised function, they also manage to get hold of your data such as your contact list, SMS messages and they can also subscribe to premium services and make you lose money without you understanding why you are spending it.

Eset recommends using security solutions on phones.