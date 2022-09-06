The dangers of the Elden Ring boost comedy in this official manga, which will be released with a Spanish translation

Kadokawa’s publication will present the misadventures of Aseo, a poor and unfortunate Sinluz.

Although the Middle Lands are characterized by containing multiple deadly dangers, players have always found a space to have a laugh. This is how we see it with mods so strange that they end up being hilarious or feats that dance between the comic and the legendary. And, as expected, there are already those who want to expand the world of Elden Ring through a humorous proposal.

The manga will arrive localized in 12 different languagesWe talk about a official sleeve which, according to reports from Famitsu, will be produced by Kadokawa, the parent company behind From Software. Not many details about the features of the publication have been revealed yet, but the company responsible can already confirm the localization in 12 different languages, which includes the castellano and the Latin American Spanish. In addition, the authors assure that the publication rate will be on the 4th and 19th of each month, although it has not been specified on what date it will reach consumers.

According to its official synopsis, from Kadokawa they seek to create an epic story that has high doses of humor: “Aseo, a poor unfortunate Lightless, finds himself thrown into Necrolimbo naked, penniless, hopeless, and maidenless. His only hope in his harsh and unforgiving new home is a mysterious woman named Melina. She urges him to follow the grace’s guide to the Erdtree that looms over the Midlands.”

“But it won’t be an easy road; a cast of colorful characters awaits Aseo along the way: Patches, Blaidd, Margit, Godrick and, of course, Ranni the Witch… With little more than a loincloth between Aseo and certain death. , sets out on the first stop on his quest: Stormshroud Keep. Will he get there, or will his journey end before it begins? If you are interested in this premise, keep in mind that you can already read the first issue for free.

Of course, it is evident that the world of the Elden Ring is large enough to give us legendary stories and funny anecdotes. Kadokawa will give us a new perspective of the Middle Lands, but if you prefer to learn more about this world, remember that two official Elden Ring art books have already been announced.

