The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance axed by Netflix after one series

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, the prequel series to traditional 1982 fantasy film The Dark Crystal, won’t return for a second series on Netflix, however producers say they’ll “search for different methods” to conclude the story.

Over the weekend The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance gained an Emmy for Excellent Kids’s TV Programme, however it seems the choice had already been made to cancel the series.

Netflix mentioned, in an announcement first reported by Deadline: “We’re grateful to the grasp artists at The Jim Henson Firm for bringing The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance to life for followers around the globe. We’re grateful to the chief producers Lisa Henson and Halle Stanford, and Louis Leterrier, who additionally directed all episodes, in addition to the writers, forged and crew for his or her excellent work and thrilled they had been recognised with the Emmy this weekend.”

Govt producer Lisa Henson mentioned: “We are able to affirm that there won’t be an extra season of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. We all know followers are wanting to find out how this chapter of The Dark Crystal saga concludes and we’ll search for methods to inform that story sooner or later. Our firm has a legacy of creating wealthy and complicated worlds that require technical innovation, creative excellence, and masterful storytelling. Our historical past additionally consists of productions which can be enduring, typically discovering and rising their viewers over time and proving many times that fantasy and science fiction genres replicate everlasting messages and truths which can be all the time related.

“We’re so grateful to Netflix for trusting us to grasp this formidable series; we’re deeply proud of our work on Age of Resistance, and the acclaim it has obtained from followers, critics and our friends, most not too long ago receiving an Emmy for Excellent Kids’s Program.”

Age of Resistance boasted a dynamic, star-laden voice forged, together with Nathalie Emmanuel (Sport of Thrones), Mark Hamill (Star Wars), Natalie Dormer (Sport of Thrones), Andy Samberg (Brooklyn 9-9), Caitriona Balfe (Outlander), Taron Egerton (Rocketman) and Anya Taylor-Pleasure (Cut up).

They are going to be upset to not be returning. When requested a couple of potential second season final 12 months, Nathalie Emmanuel, who performed lead character Deet within the series, advised and different journalists: “I can’t affirm [if it will return] – however hell yeah, I’d come again! It was a lot enjoyable, completely.”

