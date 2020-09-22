‘The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance’ Canceled at Netflix

Netflix is not going to be returning to the planet of Thra.

The streamer has canceled its fantasy puppet collection “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance” after solely a single season, Selection has confirmed.

The present was a prequel collection to the unique 1982 Jim Henson movie, which tells the story of a gaggle of younger Gelflings who uncover that their overlords — the evil, hideous Skeksis — are duplicitous and plan to eat their topics’ life power through the darkish crystal to be able to gas their very own.

Information of the cancelation comes mere days after the present gained an Emmy for finest youngsters’s collection.

“We will affirm that there is not going to be an extra season of ‘The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.’ We all know followers are wanting to learn the way this chapter of ‘The Dark Crystal’ saga concludes and we’ll search for methods to inform that story sooner or later,” stated govt producer Lisa Henson. “Our firm has a legacy of creating wealthy and complicated worlds that require technical innovation, creative excellence, and masterful storytelling. Our historical past additionally consists of productions which are enduring, typically discovering and rising their viewers over time and proving time and again that fantasy and science fiction genres mirror everlasting messages and truths which are all the time related. We’re so grateful to Netflix for trusting us to appreciate this bold collection; we’re deeply proud of our work on ‘Age of Resistance,’ and the acclaim it has acquired from followers, critics and our friends, most lately receiving an Emmy for Excellent Kids’s Program.”

“Age of Resistance” featured a stellar voice solid, led by the likes of Taron Egerton, Anya Taylor-Pleasure, and Nathalie Emmanuel. Different gamers included Caitriona Balfe, Helena Bonham Carter, Natalie Dormer, Gugu Mbatha-Uncooked, Mark Sturdy, Alicia Vikander, Mark Hamill, Jason Isaacs, Keegan-Michael Key, Simon Pegg and Andy Samberg.

“We’re grateful to the grasp artists at The Jim Henson Firm for bringing ‘The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance’ to life for followers around the globe,” added a Netflix spokesperson. “We’re grateful to the manager producers Lisa Henson and Halle Stanford, and Louis Leterrier, who additionally directed all episodes, in addition to the writers, solid and crew for his or her excellent work and thrilled they had been acknowledged with the Emmy this weekend.”

Earlier than the present premiered, writers and co-executive producers Will Matthews, Jeffrey Addiss and Javier Grillo-Marxuach sat down with Selection to debate the place “Age of Resistance” was meant to slot in “The Dark Crystal” world, in addition to apparent comparisons to different excessive fantasy honest like “Sport of Thrones.”

“Folks assume the dragon stuff is revolutionary, however what we had been excited for with that is bringing that degree of complexity and density to the characters and the present that could possibly be dismissed as a puppet present for kids or as excessive fantasy for nerds. We actually appreciated this concept of the unhealthy guys, the nice guys, everybody having an arc and a perspective that was wealthy and full,” stated Matthews.

Louis Leterrier directed and govt produced “Age of Resistance” alongside Henson and Halle Stanford. The puppetry was delivered to life by The Jim Henson Firm, which additionally produced the present.

io9 first reported the cancelation.