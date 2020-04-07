The Dark Knight Actor Jay Benedict Has Died From Coronavirus

Jay Benedict is probably going a kind of actors whose face you’ll acknowledge even if you happen to did not know his title. He had roles in all kinds of films and tv reveals. He additionally did voice work in quite a few animated reveals and video video games. He was seen in small roles in The Dark Knight Rises however his largest position would possibly truly be the one which was virtually by no means seen. Benedict performed the position of Newt’s father in James Cameron’s Aliens, an element that was initially edited out of the theatrical launch within the movie, however could be restored in a later particular version.