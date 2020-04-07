The Dark Knight Actor Jay Benedict Has Died From Coronavirus

Depart a Remark
The world is trying to stem the tide of coronavirus, however whereas most of us are protected and social distancing, others should take care of the virus itself. Whereas solely a small share of these impacted are in any hazard, for people who hazard may be very actual, and Hollywood is starting to actually see that because the virus has taken yet one more sufferer. Actor Jay Benedict, who was seen in films from Aliens to The Dark Knight Rises.
Jay Benedict had over 120 performing credit that ran from 1963 via 2017. He had one undertaking, a horror movie known as Scarefest, reportedly in post-production on the time of his loss of life. He died simply days earlier than his 69th birthday, on April 4. The information of Benedict’s Dying got here through his administration staff.
Jay Benedict is probably going a kind of actors whose face you’ll acknowledge even if you happen to did not know his title. He had roles in all kinds of films and tv reveals. He additionally did voice work in quite a few animated reveals and video video games. He was seen in small roles in The Dark Knight Rises however his largest position would possibly truly be the one which was virtually by no means seen. Benedict performed the position of Newt’s father in James Cameron’s Aliens, an element that was initially edited out of the theatrical launch within the movie, however could be restored in a later particular version.
Nonetheless, Jay Benedict’s main contribution to the business got here behind the scenes. He was the corporate director for Sync Or Swim, a UK based mostly firm that dealt with ADR and voice work within the business. When you might not acknowledge Jay Benedict’s face from the flicks, you possible have heard the outcomes of his work as the corporate did work on quite a few movies and tv sequence through the years.
The information of Jay Benedict’s loss of life follows that of Lee Fierro, who had a memorable position in Jaws, and died of problems resulting from coronavirus. We have seen actors from Tom Hanks to Idris Elba identified with the sickness. It is unlucky, however fairly possible, that this would possibly not be the final Hollywood obituary associated to coronavirus. Whereas most who contract the virus recuperate, the aged or these with different well being issues are notably vulnerable. Which is why a lot of the world is solely staying at house and retaining their distance in hopes that the virus could be stopped.
There’s been an outpouring of affection on social media from people who knew Jay Benedict personally, principally from his work within the ADR world.
Jay Benedict leaves behind two sons Leo and Freddie, and a spouse Phoebe Scholfied.
