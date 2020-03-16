The Dark Knight Editor Recalls Getting The News Of Heath Ledger’s Death After Filming

I noticed [Heath] a number of instances through the shoot of The Dark Knight on the set and it was at all times vastly amusing. Proper from the primary day of taking pictures, I used to be simply utterly in awe of how far he’d come from doing a low-budget movie in Australia to standing there along with his again to digital camera holding onto that masks as he instructions the display. I used to be sitting in a small trailer on location with Chris Nolan, the cinematographer, and everyone else and we’re simply all sitting there going, ‘Oh, man, this man’s superb.’ Simply the best way he walks, the best way he talks. He introduced every little thing to that position.