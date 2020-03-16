The Dark Knight Editor Recalls Getting The News Of Heath Ledger’s Death After Filming

Go away a Remark
Heath Ledger’s demise despatched shockwaves via Hollywood — it was the form of tragic occasion that nonetheless feels uncooked. However for individuals who knew and labored with him, the ache of dropping him was a lot larger. In keeping with The Dark Knight’s editor, it was particularly powerful to be taught of his demise so quickly after that they had wrapped filming.
Lee Smith has labored as a movie editor for greater than 30 years on movies like Spectre, 1917, Interstellar, and Inception. In 1999, he first obtained to know Heath Ledger when he edited Two Fingers, an Australian indie comedy he starred in earlier than his Hollywood breakthrough. Within the following years, Lee Smith’s profession additionally took off. As a frequent collaborator of Sam Mendes and Christopher Nolan, he’s earned three Oscar nominations, and gained one for Dunkirk.
The first Christopher Nolan movie that Lee Smith labored on was Batman Begins. He got here again for the second installment of the director’s Dark Knight Trilogy, and was happy to come across Heath Ledger as soon as once more — and blown away by his efficiency because the Joker, as he informed WTOP:
I noticed [Heath] a number of instances through the shoot of The Dark Knight on the set and it was at all times vastly amusing. Proper from the primary day of taking pictures, I used to be simply utterly in awe of how far he’d come from doing a low-budget movie in Australia to standing there along with his again to digital camera holding onto that masks as he instructions the display. I used to be sitting in a small trailer on location with Chris Nolan, the cinematographer, and everyone else and we’re simply all sitting there going, ‘Oh, man, this man’s superb.’ Simply the best way he walks, the best way he talks. He introduced every little thing to that position.
Lee Smith remembers what a shock it was when Heath Ledger, 28, handed away in January 2008 — particularly since that they had labored collectively so just lately and Smith was in the midst of post-production, modifying footage of Ledger:
It was terribly unhappy. We had been about 10 or 12 weeks previous the top of the shoot. It’s after all extremely unhappy when anybody passes away, however he was such an excellent actor and he introduced a lot to that position. It was an ideal loss that he’s now not with us.
Although filming on The Dark Knight had been accomplished on the time of Heath Ledger’s demise, Lee Smith’s work as an editor was not but executed. That meant he was liable for serving to to place collectively the footage of what can be considered one of his closing performances on movie. After The Dark Knight was launched, it was met with close to common acclaim, with specific consideration paid to Heath Ledger’s efficiency because the Joker. He finally earned a posthumous Oscar for Finest Supporting Actor. Lee Smith, too, was nominated for an Oscar for his modifying of The Dark Knight.
